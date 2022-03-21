With the supposed bear rally about to enter its fifth week, I am reminded of Gideon Drew, "the thing that wouldn't die" in the 1958 horror movie of that name. Like Drew, the stock market has become a disembodied monster, able to command loyalty and even murderous obedience with just a creepy movement of the eye. The fictional Drew was beheaded for devil-worship by Sir Francis Drake, but the evil-thinking end of him came back to life when the crate in which it was buried got dug up by some hapless D-list actors. They are akin to today's investors, who for 13 years have been mesmerized by a stock-market bull that long ago decoupled from the corpus of reality. The bull will eventually send them over a cliff, as all bull markets eventually do. But until that happens, the delusional herd will remain transfixed by the incantations of greedy Wall Street hucksters who can spin alluring dreams from even the scariest headlines.
Cocksure, Sort of...
And scary they are -- so much so that the potentially world-shaking geopolitical disaster in Ukraine ranked only seventh on one well publicized list of Americans' biggest concerns. With such a formidable catalogue of troubles, it seemed more than a little plausible that the powerful selloff of stocks that began on January 4 was the start of a bear market. That is still what many, including some of my most astute guru colleagues, seem to believe. We were pretty cocksure about this when the S&P 500 dove 600 points, or 12%, in the first three weeks of the year. When a powerful bear rally intervened in late January/early February, most of us stood our ground; and then we doubled down on costless certitude when stocks began to plummet anew at the end of February. Now they are thrusting sharply higher again, pushed by intense short-covering that reeks of stupidity. And yet, if the stupidity continues for just a few more days, stocks will reach a threshold at which bearish certitude -- or at least mine -- will begin to wither. Here's a chart that shows the E-Mini S&Ps bound for at least 4584.25. If that Hidden Pivot is reached, the move would surpass two prior 'external' peaks, revitalizing the bullish energy of the chart. At that point new record-highs would become, if not certain, then at least likely. Caveat venditor! Let short seller beware!
Rick’s Picks trading ‘touts’ are for educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. (See full disclaimer at https://www.rickackerman.com/)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400
AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 break-down becomes necessary.
Gold dribbles around $1,920 even as Ukraine, China weigh on sentiment
Having witnessed the biggest weekly fall since June 2021, gold (XAU/USD) prices seesaw around $1,920, up 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal initially cheered the recent escalation of the Ukraine-Russia tension.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks.
Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature
We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.