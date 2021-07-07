Danish card and Mobile Pay data, up to Sunday, July 4th remains elevated, even when accounting for differences in the timing of paydays from 2019, which lifts last week’s spending data. Looking at June as a whole, spending performed very well and was up by 12.8% compared to June 2019, a significant improvement from May, where spending was only up 5.9%. June has been the strongest performing month so far when taking into account of seasonality.

Online spending was almost 35% above normal in June, whereas spending in physical stores was up 4.2% compared to June 2019. This was the strongest performance in physical stores since October last year, where the payout of the extraordinary holiday allowance gave a significant boom in retail spending.

Retail spending remains elevated but has started to come down since mid-June. The biggest decline has been in home-related spending, where we are seeing signs of normalization across spending on furniture, DIY, and electronics.

Spending in bars and restaurants has improved significantly (though the absence of Roskilde Festival is clearly seen when comparing spending in bars with 2019). Longer opening hours and by European football championships continues to lift spending in bars. Most recently, the quarterfinals on Saturday led to the highest spending in bars since the lockdown started 1-1/2 years ago, and a lift in spending of 77% compared to the most recent Saturday without a Denmark match.

Overall, we expect spending to remain elevated through July, though we are likely to see some normalization compared to the high levels in early June.

Download The Full Spending Monitor