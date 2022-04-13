We expect a hawkish shift from the European Central Bank at its April meeting this week, with policymakers set to leave the door open to a long awaited interest rate hike by July, with a possibility of a June hike.

There also was unexpected and sharply worded criticism of the staff macroeconomic projections, which still see inflation returning to around the target level by 2023. The ECB has continued to significantly underestimate the persistence of above target price growth, to the detriment of the bank’s credibility, in our opinion.

Since the March meeting, Euro Area inflation has continued to rise to record highs, providing added incentive for the Governing Council to accelerate its plans to withdraw stimulus. The headline inflation measure jumped to 7.5% (6.6% expected), with core price growth also increasing to 3%. Inflation expectations have also risen sharply, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 5y5y inflation swap rate is now up in excess of 2.3%, with policymakers likely to be growing increasingly concerned about a de-anchoring in inflation expectations.

This is also now roughly in line with the same measure in the US, where interest rates are set to be increased at a very aggressive pace this year - fed fund futures are currently pricing in more than 220 basis points of hikes during the remainder of 2022. We think that this amounts to a situation where the current ECB policy rate is far too low relative to the current inflationary backdrop, an opinion that appears to be shared by a growing share of the council.

The ECB struck a hawkish note at its March meeting, despite the uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bank announced that it would be accelerating the pace of stimulus withdrawal, winding down its asset purchase programme (APP) in the next few months, before ending it in the third quarter. President Lagarde also left the market believing that a first interest rate hike in the pandemic era may not be too far away. She said that supply bottlenecks were easing, the labour market was improving and that the economic recovery was boosted by fading covid risks.

The 2022 inflation forecast was also revised sharply higher, with growth in the headline measure of HICP expected to remain in excess of 5% on average this year. We said at the time that the market had perhaps overreacted to the change in the bank’s wording that a rate hike could come ‘some time’ after the end of APP - we think that this merely gives that bank increased flexibility on policy. We continue to hold that view, particularly given the hawkishness of the March meeting accounts.

In the accounts, a number of members voiced concerns that policy was in the wrong place and that the overshoot in inflation was of greater concern than growth worries. We expect another hawkish recalibration of the APP this week. In March, the ECB outlined that it would be purchasing €40 billion under APP in April, €30 billion in May and €20 billion in June, before lowering net purchases to zero in Q3.

We think that the ECB may announce that net purchases will now be wound down to zero much sooner, possibly by June - the size of purchases in the meantime will actually likely be of little importance for investors. This would open the door to a rate hike in June, at the very earliest, and September at the very latest.

Indeed, many of the hawks in the GC (including members Knot, Holzmann and Wunsch) have already voiced support for a sooner end to asset purchases, with some explicitly mentioning September as a possible timing for a lift-off in rates. President Lagarde’s accompanying communications will be highly important in guiding the market’s expectations for rates. We don’t expect any sweeping change in rhetoric, with the most meaningful alterations in forward guidance likely to be left until June, when the next set of macroeconomic projections will be released.

We think that Lagarde will again state that rate hikes will take place ‘some time’ after APP ends, and that the bank will adopt a flexible, data-dependent approach to policy. We do, however, think that the bank will flag increased concerns over the persistence of the inflation overshoot, and acknowledge the growing chorus of hawkish dissent among council members that we have been earmarking for some time. At the time of writing, investors are pricing in around 6 basis points of hikes in June, 18 bps by July and 70 bps by the end of the year. Should the market perceive Lagarde’s comments as leaving the door open to a hike at either of the June or July meetings, then the euro would likely rally rather sharply, particularly given the current suppressed value of the euro, which is trading around its lowest level on the dollar since May 2020.

While we think that a June rate increase may be slightly too soon, we are certainly not ruling out a 10 basis point hike as a possibility. We also see a scenario where the ECB announces a lift-off in rates in July, which would be a rather unconventional approach given there will be no new macroeconomic projections released at the meeting. Beyond the summer, we think that the possibility of 25 basis point moves at both the September and December meetings is an increasingly plausible scenario, with additional hikes to follow at a pace in excess of current market pricing in 2023.