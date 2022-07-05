US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 105.745.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 109.06.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 139.18.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 89 ticks Lower and trading at 3805.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1805.20. Gold is 36 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Factory Orders are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 12:30 PM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/01/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/01/22

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much ion the way of correlation. The markets veered to the Upside last Friday with the Dow gaining 322 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well July began with a bang as the all the indices traded Higher last Friday which negates the notion of "sell in May and go away." We should however take this with a grain of salt as the summer months are notoriously slow in terms of volume and trading activity. Seasoned traders are taking their vacations and enjoying the fruits of their trading labors and even the institutionals aka the Smart Money do the exact same thing, so time will tell how it all works out. Today we only have Factory Orders to drive the markets.