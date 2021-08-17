Real economy data for July to prove solid performance of economy at start of 3Q21. Industrial production and retail sales to post another month of solid growth dynamics. Increased political tensions could continue to weigh on PLN. Central bank to hold QE auction.

Watch this week

August 18 – Solid labor market statistics

July should bring another month of solid wage and employment growth figures, which reflect the ongoing recovery on the labor market and are still affected by the low base from last year. We expect wage growth to land at 9.1% y/y, while employment growth should reach 2.0% y/y. Although employment support measures have mostly been withdrawn, the situation on the labor market continues to improve. According to preliminary data, the unemployment rate dropped by another 0.1pp to 5.8% in July.

August 19 – Industrial production to sustain robust growth

We expect industrial production to sustain double-digit growth dynamics in July, as we see it at 11.7% y/y, somewhat above market expectations of 10.1% y/y. While strong sentiment should support the performance of industry, negative calendar effects (-1WD) and supply-side bottlenecks could weigh on the headline figure. All in all, industry should sustain robust growth in 3Q21.

August 20 – Retail sales growth to ease in July

At the start of 3Q21, retail sales might lose some of its strong dynamics, but we nevertheless see it at 10.4% y/y, somewhat more optimistic than the market consensus of 8.1% y/y. The solid labor market and improving sentiment should support household spending.

Last week’s highlights

Flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP growth arrived at 10.9% y/y (1.9% q/q s.a.), slightly above our and market expectations. GDP structure to be released on August 31 and we will follow with an upward revision of FY21 and FY22 GDP growth likely toward 5.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

Inflation confirmed at 5.0% y/y in July. We see inflation on average at 4.4% this year, before marginally easing to 3.9% in 2022.

MPC member Kropiwnicki said he will support 15bp interest rate hike in November, while rate-setter Lon does not rule out any monetary policy decision after publication of new projection in November.

Core inflation inched up to 3.7% y/y in July (up from 3.5% y/y in June).

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield back at around 1.7%

Over the course of the week, the long end of the Polish LCY moved gradually toward 1.75%, while the 10Y German Bund was locked around -0.46%. However, since the beginning of the month we observed decoupling of the 10Y Polish yield from the core market developments. Thus, the spread against 10Y German Bund widened substantially and last week hit almost 230bp, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Such divergence could be explained by expected monetary tightening in Poland, amid stable outlook for the ECB. Furthermore, state development bank BGK sold papers worth PLN 0.7bn at last week’s auction. So far, BGK has issued COVID-19 papers worth around PLN 130bn (5.2% of GDP). According to planned issuance, BGK could still tap the market with papers worth almost PLN 10bn this year. This week, the National Bank of Poland holds a QE tender. At the last auction in July, the NBP bought PLN 4.4bn in Treasuries and state-guaranteed papers. We expect the lower volume of purchases to be sustained, given the central bank’s commitment to end the QE program ahead of the first interest rate hike. Given an upward surprise in July inflation, the chance of seeing the first rate hike already in November has increased, in our view. We stick to our current expectations of 15bp hike in November followed by at least two quarter point hikes in 2H22, conditional on inflation development. Elsewhere, the MinFin holds a switch auction on August 19, which will be the only operation this month. This week’s macro releases should not have any strong impact on the local bond market, as those should confirm ongoing recovery. The markets will monitor the NBP’s auction for hints about the possible end of asset purchases.

FX market drivers – EURPLN locked above 4.55

Since the beginning of the month, both global and local factors continued to weigh on the zloty, which returned above 4.55 vs. the EUR. We think that the dovish stance of the National Bank of Poland relative to other regional central banks, coupled with recent conflicts with the EU and the US over judicial reform and media freedom are weighing on the PLN. Following last week’s decision of one of the junior coalition parties to leave the government and the passing through the parliament of the controversial reform of the media act, local politics could this week still have a negative impact on the FX market. Moreover, August 16 was the deadline set by the European Commission to execute the latest ruling of the ECJ regarding the disciplinary chamber. Within its response to the Commission, Poland committed to dismantle the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court in coming months and asked for lifting of temporary measures. However, given increased political tensions, the dovish stance of the central bank and the EURUSD holding around 1.18, we have revised our EURPLN forecast. We expect the EURPLN to appreciate to a lesser extent and to move towards 4.5 vs. the EUR by year-end.

