JPY/USD Options: Investors prepared for hawkish Yellen?
The Dollar-Yen pair is grappling with the 4-hour 50-MA level of 109.65 in Europe. The spot strengthened on Thursday even though the US treasury yield curve/spread between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield narrowed to 85.8 basis points [bps], the lowest level since June 27.
Daily chart
Weekly Chart
- The chart above shows multiple candles showing loss of bearish momentum around 108.72 [50% Fib R of June 2016 low - Dec 2016 high].
- Last week’s candle was Doji.
- Both charts indicate the sell-off from the high of 114.49 may have run out of steam.
- However, the upside is being consistently capped around the resistance offered by the trend line sloping upwards from April 2017 low and June 2017 low.
JPY/USD options: OI in Put options jumps by 835 contracts
The focus today is on Yellen speech due at 14:00 GMT. The preliminary JPY/USD Sep expiry options data for Aug 24 published by the CME shows the investors have hedged against a possibility of Yellen sounding hawkish i.e. potential downside in the Japanese Yen [rally in USD/JPY].
|JPY/USD Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|29,402
|835
|12,308
|484
|17,094
|351
- The open interest [OI] in Puts improved by 835 contracts and the OI in Call options fell by 37 contracts.
- In-the-money [ITM] Puts witnessed an addition of 484 contracts and the out-of-the-money [OTM] Puts added 351 contracts.
- The data clearly point to an increased demand for downside protection, i.e. Put option on the JPY/USD contract.
View
- The bearish exhaustion seen on the USD/JPY technical charts, coupled with an increased demand for the downside protection on the JPY/USD pair indicates a potential for a sell-off in the Japanese Yen.
- Watch out for a rally in the USD/JPY pair to the double bottom neckline level of 110.95 levels.
