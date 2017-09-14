JPY/USD Options: Bearish bets continue to rise

The Dollar-Yen is losing altitude this Thursday morning in Europe after failing to hold above the 50-DMA in Asia.

Daily chart

Wednesday's close confirmed a bullish expanding channel breakout. However, the subsequent rejection above 50-DMA in Asia and the decline to 110.40 suggests the bullish momentum is running out of steam.

However, the dip could be short lived as the CME data for JPY/USD October expiry options shows investors continue to boost bearish bets on the Japanese Yen. The open positions in the JPY/USD Puts increased by 854 contracts on Wednesday. In-The-Money [ITM] Puts added 545 contracts.

JPY/USD Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 25,820 854 18,345

545 7,475

309

JPY/USD Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 21,922 140 820

0 21,102

140

The rise in the open positions in the ITM Puts corroborates the bearish view on the JPY as-

ITM options are costlier and gain the most, if the underlying drops as the delta is more than 0.50. Thus, additions are likely to be directional bets, rather than hedging positions as investors usually prefer cheap Out-of-The-Money [OTM] or At-The-Money [ATM} when hedging against long/short spot positions.

Meanwhile, the open positions in the Calls improved by 140 contracts.

View: