USD/JPY bounces back
The Japanese yen recouped some losses after a drop in the January unemployment rate. A relentless rally shows that the US dollar’s recovery is still going strong. A brief pullback has met strong buying interests at the resistance-turned-support of 135.30. A subsequent break above 136.40 suggests that the bulls are still in the game and a close above 136.90 would seal the deal by flushing out the remaining bears. December’s high of 138.00 would be the next resistance. 136.00 is the closest support in case of further hesitation.
EUR/GBP breaks resistance
The pound licks wounds after the BoE hinted at pausing its tightening. On the daily chart, a hammer in the 0.8770 demand zone indicates a rejection of further downside and that the market is attempting to bottom out. A strong bullish candle that follows shows that the bulls are back in business. On the hourly chart, this took the shape of a surge above 0.8880, prompting sellers to cover. As the RSI returns to the neutral area, follow-through could be expected above 0.8800 in anticipation of renewed momentum towards 0.8930.
Nasdaq 100 sees limited bounce
The Nasdaq 100 struggles over rising labour costs in the fourth quarter. On the daily chart, a fall below the SMAs has put the index on a corrective course after a month-long rally. A former swing low at 11820 has attracted some buying interests with the RSI in the oversold zone, but that may not be enough to contain the bearish inertia. 12110 is the first level to expect sellers to step in and sentiment may only turn around if the support-turned-resistance of 12300 is cleared. Otherwise, 11550 would be next.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0600 amid USD weakness ahead of ISM PMI
EUR/USD has scaled back above 1.0600 in early Europe this Friday. The pair is helped by a broad-based US Dollar weakness amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and an upbeat mood. The Euro finds demand from hawkish ECB commentary. US ISM PMI data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price (XAU/USD) appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Dogecoin price has more than 10% to crash thanks to these whales dumping DOGE
Dogecoin has dropped sharply over the last four hours in tandem with the market. The lack of buying pressure combined with the sell-side dynamics forewarns a massive crash for DOGE.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.