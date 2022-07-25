Summary: The Dollar Index, a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies finished little-changed, at 106.55 (106.60). It was risk-off with the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc outperforming the US Dollar in volatile trade. USD/JPY (Dollar-Yen) slumped to 136.05 from 137.36 on Friday while the USD/CHF (Dollar- Swiss Franc) closed 0.63% down at 0.9612 (0.9666). US and Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs fell, disappointing analysts. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury rate plunged 12 basis points to 2.75%. Two-year US Treasury Bills finished with a yield at 2.97% from 3.07% Friday. The Euro (EUR/USD) though edged lower against the Greenback to 1.0207 from Friday’s opening at 1.0226. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) dipped to 0.6925 (0.6933) against the Greenback. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) lost 0.12% to 0.6250 from 0.6257. The British Pound (GBP/USD) eased moderately to 1.1992 from 1.1997. Against the Emerging Market and Asian Currencies, the Dollar was mostly lower. USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) eased to 1.3877 from 1.3896 while USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) dipped to 36.67 (36.72). The US Dollar lost ground against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, settling at 6.7580 from 6.7680 Friday. Other global bond yields closed lower. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield plunged to finish at 1.02% from 1.21%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield dipped to 0.20% (0.22% Friday). Australia’s 10-year treasury bond yield lost 13 basis points to 3.43%. The UK Gilt 10-year yield tumbled 11 basis points lower to 1.93%.

Wall Street stocks closed modestly lower. The DOW settled at 31,922 (32,003) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,962 from 3,987. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.7% to 27,708 (27,870).

Among the economic data released Friday, Japan’s Flash Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.2 from 52.7, lower than estimates at 53.1 Japan’s BOJ Annual Core CPI was little changed at 2.2% from 2.1%, matching median forecasts. Germany’s Flash Manufacturing PMI slumped to 49.2 from 50.6, missing expectations at 52. Germany’s Flash Services PMI also missed estimates, falling to 49.2 against 51.2. The Eurozone’s Flash Manufacturing PMI slid to 49.6 from a previous 52.1, missing expectations at 51. Eurozone Flash Services PMI dropped to 50.6 from 53.0, lower than estimates at 52. US Flash Manufacturing PMI in July fell to 52.3 from June’s 52.7, and lower than estimates at 52. US Flash Services PMI was also lower to 47.0 from a previous 52.7, missing forecasts at 52.6.

EUR/USD – Following Thursday’s ECB decision to raise interest rates by 50 bp, the shared currency traded to an overnight high at 1.0255 before sliding to its 1.0207 close. It was another choppy trading day with the recorded low overnight at 1.0130. Eurozone and Euro area Manufacturing and Services PMIs mostly missed forecasts.

USD/JPY – The Japanese Yen soared against the US Dollar and other rivals, buoyed by the market’s risk-off stance which saw global bond yields tumble. The Greenback closed at 136.05 Yen, against 137.36 opening on Friday. Overnight low traded was at 135.56 while the high recorded was at 137.95. It was a volatile Friday for both bond yields and USD/JPY.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler eased to 0.6925 from Friday’s open at 0.6933. While there was little net-change, the AUD/USD pair had its own volatile session. Overnight high traded was at 0.6977 while the recorded low overnight was at 0.6793. It will be a huge week ahead for the Aussie data-wise with the release of Australia’s CPI and PPI.

GBP/USD – The British Pound dipped modestly to 1.1992 at the close of trade on Friday from an opening at 1.1997. While there was little net change in GBP/USD, trading was quite volatile. The overnight high traded was at 1.2064 while the low recorded was at 1.1916. That’s a whopping 148 pip range, with more likely to come in the week ahead.

On the Lookout: Ahead of this week’s data dump, today sees a relatively light calendar. Australia kicks off with its HIA New Home Sales for June (m/m no f/c, previous was -5.5%. Germany follows with its July IFO Business Climate report (f/c 90.5 from 92.3 – FX Street); German July IFO Expectations (f/c 83 from a previous 85.8 – FX Street). The UK is due to release its CBI Realised Sales (f/c -10 from previous -5). The US follows with its June Chicago Fed National Activity Index (f/c -0.03 from previous 0.01 – FX Street). This is followed by US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for July (f/c -12.5 from previous -17.7). Tentatively, China is due to release its Foreign Direct Investment (ytd/y no f/c, previous was 17.3% - Forex Factory).

The week ahead though is a busy one with a data dump. Highlights are Japan’s BOJ Core CPI report, US House Price Index and US S&P/Case Shiller Composite-20 HPI, US CB Consumer Confidence report (Tuesday 26 July), then Australia’s CPI report, US Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales (Wednesday, 27 July). The all-important Fed meeting followed by the FOMC Statement, Fed Funds Rate and FOMC Press Conference are early Thursday morning (Sydney) on 28 July. Friday sees the release of US Advance Q2 GDP, Tokyo Core CPI, Japanese Preliminary Industrial Production and Retail Sales, Eurozone CPI and Core CPI Estimates, German and Italian GDP, Canadian June GDP, and US June Personal Spending, Personal Income and US Core PCE Price Index.

Trading Perspective: While the Dollar Index eased, the Greenback was mixed against its Rivals. The drop in the USD/DXY was more the result of the decline in USD/JPY. Next to the Euro, the Japanese Yen has the next biggest weight in the composition of the Dollar Index to the Euro. The Euro has 57.6% weight, which is the heaviest while the Japanese Yen carries 13.6%, the next heaviest. The week kicks off in risk-off mode, but with a data dump ahead, expect FX to consolidate around current levels in Asia to begin with. Currency traders will be watching the bond yields because they were the drivers for FX last week. And will continue to do so this week. The Greenback will remain supported ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

EUR/USD – The Euro eased against the US Dollar, finishing at 1.0207 from 1.0226 Friday. Overnight, traders pushed the shared currency to 1.0130 before an impressive bounce to its New York close. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.0235 followed by 1.0260 and then 1.0300. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.0170, 1.0140 and 1.0110. Parity remains a magnet to the Euro and a hawkish Fed meeting outcome will see the 1.00 EUR/USD level tested. Meantime, respect the range, likely 1.0150-1.0270 today. Preference is to sell rallies to 1.0270-1.0300. An attempt at parity is likely.

USD/JPY – Slip-sliding away, the Greenback plunged to an overnight low at 135.55 before stabilising and climbing to its 136.05 close. On Friday, the USD/JPY was changing hands at 137.36. The main catalyst for the steep drop in this currency pair was the US 10-year bond yield, down 12 basis points to 2.75%. By contrast, Japan’s 10-year JGB dipped to 0.20% from 0.22%. Immediate support lies at 135.75 and 135.55. Immediate resistance can be found at 136.40, 136.70 and 137.00. Look for further choppy trade in a likely 135.75-137.75 range today. Trade the range, preference is to buy USD/JPY dips.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler dipped modestly to 0.6925 at the New York close from it’s Friday opening at 0.6933. Overnight low traded for the AUD/USD pair was at 0.6893. For today look for immediate support at 0.6900 followed by 0.6870 and 0.6840. On the topside, immediate resistance is found at 0.6950, 0.6980 and 0.7010. Expect more volatile trade in the AUD/USD pair today, likely range 0.6870-0.6970. Preference is to sell rallies to 0.7000.

GBP/USD – Sterling rebounded off its overnight low at 1.1916 against the US Dollar to finish at 1.1992, little-changed from Friday’s open at 1.1997. Overnight, the GBP/USD hit a high at 1.2064 before sliding to its New York close. UK Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs beat expectations, unlike the EU and European nations. This should provide Sterling with some support. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.2020, 1.2050 and 1.2080. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.1960, 1.1930 and 1.1900. It’s going to be another choppy one in this currency pair, likely range 1.1950-1.2050. Preference is to sell Sterling rallies.