JPY options activity adds credence to bullish Doji reversal on USD/JPY

The Dollar-Yen pair jumped to a 5-day high of 110.48 levels in today after the previous day’s daily candle confirmed a bullish Doji reversal.

Daily chart - Bullish Doji reversal

The preliminary options data for the JPY/USD September expiry contract published by the CME adds credence to the bullish reversal technical pattern seen on the daily chart…

JPY/USD JPUU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 14 - Prelim) vs Aug 11

The In-The-Money [ITM] Puts witnessed an improvement in the open interest [OI] by 807 contracts. It clearly indicates the investors are expecting further losses in the Japanese Yen/rally in the USD/JPY pair.

As per text book rules. a fresh build up in ITM options represents strong bias on the market.