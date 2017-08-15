JPY options activity adds credence to bullish Doji reversal on USD/JPY
The Dollar-Yen pair jumped to a 5-day high of 110.48 levels in today after the previous day’s daily candle confirmed a bullish Doji reversal.
Daily chart - Bullish Doji reversal
The preliminary options data for the JPY/USD September expiry contract published by the CME adds credence to the bullish reversal technical pattern seen on the daily chart…
JPY/USD JPUU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 14 - Prelim) vs Aug 11
The In-The-Money [ITM] Puts witnessed an improvement in the open interest [OI] by 807 contracts. It clearly indicates the investors are expecting further losses in the Japanese Yen/rally in the USD/JPY pair.
As per text book rules. a fresh build up in ITM options represents strong bias on the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.