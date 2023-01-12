Asia market update: Equity markets trade mixed, US equity FUTs trade cautiously ahead of US CPI data [Jan 12th]; JPY gains amid BOJ speculation, JGB yields rise.

General trend

- Japanese banks outperform on BOJ speculation.

- Japan companies expected to report earnings include Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component], Seven & I, Toho, Aeon Mall, Aeon Financial, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical.

- Australian equities outperform, Financial and Resources indices lead.

- Chinese markets declined during early trading [property developers drop].

- Taiwan Semi to report earnings.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- BOK rate decision due on Fri; China trade balance is also expected.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,207.

-(AU) Australia Nov Trade Balance (A$): 13.2B v 11.3Be.

-(NZ) New Zealand Nov Building Permits M/M: +7.0% v -10.7% prior.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens +0.8% at 21,599.

-Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,167.

-*(CN) China Dec CPI M/M: 0.0% V -0.2% PRIOR; Y/Y: 1.8% V 1.8%E; PPI Y/Y: -0.7% v -0.1%e.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7680 v 6.7756 prior.

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY65.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY65B prior; Sells CNY52.0B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY22B prior; Net inject CNY115.0B v net inject CNY71B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 26,524.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to review side effects of monetary easing at policy meeting next week [Jan 17-18th (Tues-Wed)] - Japanese press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.

-*(JP) Japan Nov BOP current account: ¥1.8T V ¥481.0BE [record high for the month of Nov].

- Orient Corp [8585.JP]: Said to delay Yen-denominated bond sale - US financial press.

-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To provide support to companies if China visa stoppage continues.

Korea

-Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,376

-(KR) South Korea Dec Total Bank Lending to Household (KRW): 1,058.1T v 1,058T prior.

North America

-(US) President Biden to comment on inflation and economy on Thurs.at 10 AM ET [after US Dec CPI data release].

-(US) Fed's Collins says leaning toward 25bps hike at Feb 1st meeting; Favors raising rates to just above 5% this year - NYT interview.

Europe

-(US) Reportedly Freeport LNG may delay Texas Plant restart to February - press.

-Logitech [LOGN.CH]: Guides Q3 Rev $1.26-1.27B, Adj Op Income $198-203M; Cuts FY23 outlook, sees Rev -15% to -13% (prior -8% to -4%), Adj Op Income $550-600M (prior $650-750M).

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0775-1.0752 ; JPY 132.55-131.37 ; AUD 0.6924-0.6895 ;NZD 0.6380-0.6349.

- Gold +0.5% at $1,887/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $77.50/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.1525/lb.