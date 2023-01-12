Asia market update: Equity markets trade mixed, US equity FUTs trade cautiously ahead of US CPI data [Jan 12th]; JPY gains amid BOJ speculation, JGB yields rise.
General trend
- Japanese banks outperform on BOJ speculation.
- Japan companies expected to report earnings include Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component], Seven & I, Toho, Aeon Mall, Aeon Financial, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical.
- Australian equities outperform, Financial and Resources indices lead.
- Chinese markets declined during early trading [property developers drop].
- Taiwan Semi to report earnings.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- BOK rate decision due on Fri; China trade balance is also expected.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,207.
-(AU) Australia Nov Trade Balance (A$): 13.2B v 11.3Be.
-(NZ) New Zealand Nov Building Permits M/M: +7.0% v -10.7% prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens +0.8% at 21,599.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,167.
-*(CN) China Dec CPI M/M: 0.0% V -0.2% PRIOR; Y/Y: 1.8% V 1.8%E; PPI Y/Y: -0.7% v -0.1%e.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7680 v 6.7756 prior.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY65.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY65B prior; Sells CNY52.0B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY22B prior; Net inject CNY115.0B v net inject CNY71B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 26,524.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to review side effects of monetary easing at policy meeting next week [Jan 17-18th (Tues-Wed)] - Japanese press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.
-*(JP) Japan Nov BOP current account: ¥1.8T V ¥481.0BE [record high for the month of Nov].
- Orient Corp [8585.JP]: Said to delay Yen-denominated bond sale - US financial press.
-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To provide support to companies if China visa stoppage continues.
Korea
-Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,376
-(KR) South Korea Dec Total Bank Lending to Household (KRW): 1,058.1T v 1,058T prior.
North America
-(US) President Biden to comment on inflation and economy on Thurs.at 10 AM ET [after US Dec CPI data release].
-(US) Fed's Collins says leaning toward 25bps hike at Feb 1st meeting; Favors raising rates to just above 5% this year - NYT interview.
Europe
-(US) Reportedly Freeport LNG may delay Texas Plant restart to February - press.
-Logitech [LOGN.CH]: Guides Q3 Rev $1.26-1.27B, Adj Op Income $198-203M; Cuts FY23 outlook, sees Rev -15% to -13% (prior -8% to -4%), Adj Op Income $550-600M (prior $650-750M).
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0775-1.0752 ; JPY 132.55-131.37 ; AUD 0.6924-0.6895 ;NZD 0.6380-0.6349.
- Gold +0.5% at $1,887/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $77.50/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.1525/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.