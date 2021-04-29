USD: Dollar to firm again

In mid-April, the euro rose above the 1.2 dollar mark again for more than a month. The reason for this was the increasing pace of vaccination in the Eurozone and thus the brightening of the economic outlook. However, we expect a countermovement here as well. Upcoming economic data will show a very strong recovery for both economic areas. In our view, however, the decisive factor for a renewed temporary strengthening of the dollar will be that yields on the US bond market will rise more strongly than in the Eurozone. This is because the ECB is opposing the selling pressure on the bond market more strongly than the US Fed. This should increase the yield premium of US bonds, which should support the dollar. Over our forecast period of one year, we see the EURUSD overall in a sideways movement predominantly below 1.2.

JPY: Downtrend should continue

In the wake of the global rise in yields, the yen restarted its downward trend against the euro. The reason for this is, among other things, increased economic optimism. With the use of effective vaccines and thanks to fiscal and monetary support, we share the bond market's optimism. In this environment, demand for safe-haven assets such as the yen usually suffers. We therefore expect the yen to continue its longer-term downtrend against the euro (which already started in May 2020) in the coming months. In the event of setbacks in the fight against the pandemic, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro.

CHF: Economic optimism weakens the franc

By breaking above the 1.085 mark, the EURCHF exchange rate was able to sustainably break out of its previous sideways trend. This was triggered primarily by rising yields at the global level, which among other things reflects the increased optimism regarding the economy. The pace of vaccination has also accelerated significantly in the Eurozone since the beginning of April. As a result, sustainable opening steps of the economy can be expected in May and June. This should ensure a dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy from Q2 onwards. In this environment, we expect the franc to continue its weakness against the euro in the coming months, as demand for safe haven investments should decline. This should lead to a gradual approach to our fair value estimate of around 1.15, based on purchasing power parities. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical risks, the franc could strengthen abruptly against the euro at any time.

