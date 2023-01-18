General trend
- Did the press overstate the importance of the Jan BOJ meeting?
- Bank of Japan (BOJ): To offer 5-year loans.
- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference expected around 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT).
- Nikkei 225 rallies on BOJ decision, banks decline.
- Aussie jobs data due on Thurs.
- UK CPI data in focus.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens flat at 7,383.
-(NZ) New Zealand Dec REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -39% v -36.1% prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 21,514.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% 3,227.
-(CN) China NDRC: Warns iron ore trading companies and iron ore futures companies against speculation and price gauging.
-(CN) China Press and Publication Administration releases list of 88 approved games in Jan, including for Tencent and NetEase - press.
-(CN) China Vice Premier Liu He: Domestic GDP grew 3% in 2022 amid stabilized prices and employment - Davos.
-CN) Shanghai official: Reiterates stance that COVID peaked, new infections on downward trend.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY133B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY205B prior; Sells CNY447B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY301B prior; Net injects: CNY515B [multi-year high] v CNY504B prior.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7602 v 6.7222 prior.
- (CN) US Treasury Sec Yellen to meet China Vice Premier Liu He on Wed (Jan 18th).
-(HK) Hong Kong might remove mask mandate by as early as Mar - HK Press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 26,251.
-*(JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; AS EXPECTED; NO CHANGE TO YIELD BAND, NO CHANGE TO YIELD TARGETS.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions for Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral": shall determine the duration of each loan taking account of conditions in financial markets and the duration shall not exceed ten years.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [follows rate decision].
-(JP) Japan sees FY2026 debt-service cost at ¥29.8T- Japanese press.
-(JP) Japan Nov Core Machine Orders M/M: -8.3% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v +1.8%e [largest y/y decline since early 2021].
Korea
-Kospi opens flat at 2,380.
North America
-*(US) JAN EMPIRE MANUFACTURING: -32.9 V -8.6E (lowest print May 2020); New Orders: -31.1 v -3.6 prior.
Europe
-(EU) ECB said to consider downshifting to 25 bps hike in March following a 50 bps hike in Feb - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +2.6%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0799-1.0766 ; JPY 131.57-128.07 ; AUD 0.7002-0.6973 ;NZD 0.6459-0.6369.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,900/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $81.12/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.2252/lb.
