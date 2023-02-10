Share:

Notes/observations

- Substantial moves in JPY and JGBs after Japan PM said to likely nominate Kazuo Ueda as the next BOJ Gov. The reports noted that front-runner Dep Gov Amamiya reportedly refused the position. Gov Candidate Ueda later stated that current monetary policy was appropriate and need to be continued.

- Russia to cut oil production by 500K bps from March in retaliation of price caps, lifted BNO and WTI 3% higher. Cut represents approx. 5% of Russia production. Russia has not consulted with OPEC+ on the decision.

-With ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian reportedly launches two missiles through NATO member Romania’s airspace and also through non-NATO Moldovan airspace enroute to Ukraine.

- UK Q4 GDP saw the country narrowly avoid a technical recession (QoQ: 0.0% v -0.3% prior quarter); Fin Min Hunt reiterates focus to halve inflation by year end.

- China New Yuan Loans hit record level of CNY4.9T in Jan.

-Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing -2.0%. EU indices are lower by -0.4% to -1.2%. US futures are -0.1% to -0.8%. Gold -0.3%, DXY %; Commodity: Brent %, WTI %, TTF %; Crypto: BTC %, ETH %.

Asia

- China Jan CPI Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.2%e; PPI Y/Y: -0.8% v -0.5%e.

- Japan Jan PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.5% v 9.7%e.

- RBA-Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) Reiterated inflation likely to have peaked at the end of 2022. Raised end-2023 core inflation from 3.75% to 4.25% while cutting end-2024 Core inflation from 3.25% to 3.0%. Maintained end-2023 GDP growth at 1.5% and end-2024 GDP growth at 1.5%.

- New Zealand Jan Manufacturing PMI registered its 1st expansion in 4 months (50.8 v 47.8 prior).

- BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya reiterated still distance from hitting stable inflation, appropriate to continue with ultra-loose monetary policy. Saw no need to make YCC more flexible. Reiterated BOJ stance that aiming for stable inflation in a virtuous cycle.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda noted that monetary easing did not increase wages in the past decade. T o closely watch actual result of wage growth.

- Japan government said to be considering conducting hearings for BOJ Gov and Dep Gov nominees in the Lower House on Feb 24th.

Europe

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) reiterated stance that core inflation was a decisive gauge for monetary policy. Must act decisively to anchor inflation expectations. Stopping hikes too soon would be a cardinal sin.

Americas

- President Biden: China balloon is not a major breach, but violation of international law.

- Biden administration reportedly poised to extend restrictions to a new area of the US-China relationship.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 50bps to 11.25% (more-than-expected).

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.61% at 459.48, FTSE -0.29% at 7,888.31, DAX -0.92% at 15,380.25, CAC-40 -0.62% at 7,143.87, IBEX-35 -0.93% at 9,157.52, FTSE MIB -0.28% at 27,428.00, SMI -0.96% at 11,109.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.29%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell further as the session wore on; better performing sectors include energy and real estate; sectors leading to the downside include consumer discretionary and technology; oil & gas subsector supported following bump in crude prices after Russia announced plans to cut oil production in March; First Abu Dhabi Bank dismisses rumors is interested in Standard Chartered; reportedly Dutch government looking sell some of its ABN AMRO stake; reportedly Flemish government looking to take stake in GimV; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Magna, Spectrum Brands and Newell.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] -10.0% (prelim FY22 - light guidance/Jefferies analyst cuts to hold), Puma [PUM.DE] -3.0% (affected sentiment from Adidas results), Asos [ASC.UK] -4.5% (interim CFO), Schibsted [SCHB.NO] -4.5% (reports Q4 - beats estimates), Thule Group [THULE.SE] -15.0% (earnings; new CEO).

- Financials: Standard Chartered [STAN.UK] -5% (First Abu Dhabi Bank refutes potential offer), Saga plc [SAGA.UK] +4.0% (confirms discussions on divestment).

- Healthcare: Roche Holding [ROG.CH] -2.0% (holder sells stake; phase III data of Roche’s Vabysmo).

- Industrials: Saab [SAABB.SE] +9.0% (reports Q4), PostNL [PNL.NL] -5.0% (analyst action - cut to underweight at Barclays).

Speakers

- ECB's Vujcic (Croatia) stated that would likely to see more policy tightening after Mar; Core inflation was too high and ECB needed to see sustained decline in core rate. Not yet time to discuss terminal rate.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated after Q4 GDP data that the domestic economy was more resilient than feared.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Wnorowski stated that interest rates would unlikely to be cut in 2023; Saw end-2023 CPI significantly below 10%.

- Russia Deputy PM Novak announced plans to cut oil production by 500K bpd from March to improve market situation. Stressed that price cap on Russian oil and oil products was an interference in market relations. Could take further action depending on market situation.

- Japan PM Kuroda said to likely nominate Kazuo Ueda as the next BOJ Gov . The reports noted that front-runner Dep Gov Amamiya reportedly refused the position.

- Potential BOJ Gov nominee Ueda stated that current monetary policy was appropriate and need to be continued. Nothing has been decided on positon.

Currencies/fixed income

- Focus on was the yen as renewed speculation of the next BOJ Gov appointment was on the front burner.

- USD/JPY saw a whip-saw session. The pair initially fell on reports that former BOJ official Ueda was poised to be the next BOJ Gov. Traders saw him as less dovish candidate than Amamiya. Pair fell from 131.50 to test below 130.00 as Price action now bet for monetary policy normalization at some point. Market view anyone other than Amamiya deemed as "hawkish" Pair consolidated at be around 130.30 by mid-EU session as dealers rethought that Ueda would not be quick to remove the BOJ’s yield-curve-control policy. Ueda later stated that current monetary policy was appropriate and need to be continued which sent USD/JPY back above 131.25.

- EUR/USD hovered 1.0725 as more ECB rhetoric highlighted the need to continue with rate hikes. Dealers noted that ability of ECB speakers to lift the euro appeared to have diminished for the time being.

- GBP/USD was slightly higher at 1.2125 as Q4 GDP data showed the country avoiding recession for the time being and would likely face one in 2023.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: +1.6% v -1.6% prior; Y/Y: +0.5% v -0.2% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 10.0% v 12.9% prior.

- (FI) Finland Dec Industrial Production M/M: +3.4% v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: +0.6% v -2.7% prior.

- (FI) Finland Dec Current Account: -€0.2B v +€0.7B prior.

- (UK) Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.4%e.

- (UK) Dec Monthly GDP M/M: -0.5% v -0.3%e.

- (UK) Q4 Private Consumption Q/Q: +0.1% v -0.1%e; Government Spending Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.4%e; Gross Fixed Capital Formation Q/Q: 1.5% v 0.7%e; Exports Q/Q: -1.0% v -0.6%e; Imports Q/Q: +1.5% v -0.4%e; Total Business Investment Q/Q: +4.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 13.2% v 1.3% prior.

- (UK) Dec Industrial Production M/M: +0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -4.0% v -5.2%e.

- (UK) Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.0% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -5.7% v -6.1%e

- (UK) Dec; Construction Output M/M: 0.0% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 2.8%e.

- (UK) Dec Index of Services M/M: -0.8% v -0.3%e; 3M/3M: 0.0% v 0.1%e.

- (UK) Dec Visible Trade Balance: -£19.3B v -£17.3Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£7.5B v -£2.8Be.

- (NO) Norway Jan CPI M/M: +0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 6.5%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan CPI Underlying M/M: +0.2% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.0%e.

- (NO) Norway Jan PPI (including oil) M/M: -17.3% v +4.9% prior; Y/Y: -0.6% v +18.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan CPI M/M: +0.4% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.7% v 8.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.5% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.4% v 9.6% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Unemployment Rate: 10.3% v 10.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Dec Industrial Production M/M: 1.6% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -0.2% v -1.9%e.

- (HU) Hungary Jan CPI M/M: 2.3% v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: 26.3% v 25.2%e.

- (AT) Austria Dec Industrial Production M/M: -5.3% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: -3.6% v 3.6% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan CPI M/M: 6.0% v 5.8%e; Y/Y: 17.5% v 17.1%e.

- (CZ) Czech Dec Export Price Index Y/Y: 8.1% v 9.8% prior; Y/Y: 9.6% v 11.4% prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 3rd (RUB): 16.35T v 16.30T prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 242.0K v 226.5K tons prior.

- (IT) Italy Dec Industrial Production M/M: 1.6% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: +0.1% v -1.7%e; Industrial Production (unadj) Y/Y: -5.8% v -3.4% prior.

- (CN) China Jan New Yuan Loans (CNY): 4.90T v 4.20Te (record high).

- (CN) China Jan Aggregate Financing (CNY): 5.98T v 5.40Te.

- (CN) China Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 12.6% v 11.7%e v 11.8% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.7% v 4.7%e; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: 7.9 v 15.3% prior.

- (CN) China Q4 Preliminary Current Account: $106.8B v $144.3B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR300B vs. INR300B indicated in 2025, 2029, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €7.0B vs. €7.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.179% v 3.086% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.39x prior.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany Dec Current Account: No est v €16.9B prior.

- (MX) Mexico Jan Nominal Wages: No est v 8.4% prior.

- (EU) European Council meeting (ECB chief Lagarde in attendance).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key One-Week Rate unchanged at 7.50%.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Final CPI M/M: No est v -0.9% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.3% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.8% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q4 Labor Costs Y/Y: No est v 4.1% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Jan Minutes.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 3rd: No est v $576.8B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.4% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec IBGE Services Volume M/M: 1.3%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 4.0%e v 6.3% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Industrial Production M/M: 0.2%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.1%e v 3.2% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 3.3%e v 4.6% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.0%e v 7.1% prior.

- 07:00 CZ) Czech Central Bank comments on CPI data.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank Jan Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Net Change in Employment +15.0Ke v +104.0K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.1%e v 5.0% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +84.5K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +19.5K prior; Participation Rate: 65.4%e v 65.0% prior; Hourly Wage Rate Y/Y: 4.4%e v 5.2% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) BOE's Pill (chief economist).

- 09:10 (ES) ECB’s De Cos (Spain).

- 10:00 (US) Feb Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 65.0e v 64.9 prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan CPI M/M: 0.8%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.6%e v 11.9% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan Core M/M: No est v -0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.3% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody’s on Germany).

- 12:30 (US) Fed’s Waller.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 14:00 (US) Jan Monthly Budget Statement: -$55.0Be v -$85.0B prior.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Dec Wages M/M: No est v 6.7% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Fed’s Harker.