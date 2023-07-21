Share:

EU mid-market update: JPY currency weakens on BOJ report ahead of decision next week; DAX weighed down by SAP; Biden to give speech on AI later.

- UK retail sales not as weak as expected by still declined -0.9% YoY.

- In UK politics, PM Sunak avoids major losses in by-elections and said to be looking at Nov 2024 to hold UK’s next general election. Wants to allow the economy as much time as possible to recover before going to the polls after conservative voters blame the party for cost-of-living crisis.

- German Dax under-performs due to weak cloud guidance from biggest constituent SAP following yesterday's equity close.

- JPY weakened following a report that BOJ see little need to act on Yield Curve Control (YCC) at next week's meeting.

- On Monday, NDAQ100 to undergo a special re-balancing for 2nd time in 12 years.

- US Pres Biden to give a speech on AI at 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT).

- EU Earnings Recap: Schindler H1 beat and raised FY23 guidance. French aerospace/def co. Thales H1 beat estimates and affirmed FY23 but had order intake decline significantly. Dankse Bank raised FY23 guidance. Lonza H1 was mixed and affirmed FY23. Norsk Hydro raised FY23 capex and sees material demand declining in short-term. SSAB also sees weaker demand and missed on top and bottom line.

- Upcoming US Premarket Earnings: ALV, AXP, CMA, IPG, RF, SLB.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +0.8%. EU indices are -0.4% to +0.2%. US futures are +0.1-0.4%. Gold -0.4%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.8%, WTI +0.8%, TTF +4.4%; Crypto: BTC -1.6%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- Japan Jun National CPI Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.2%e (15th month above target); CPI Ex-Fresh Food (core) Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.3%e (**Note: data hinting that the window for the BOJ to tighten policy was narrowing).

- South Korea Jun PPI Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.5% prior.

- China SAFE [FX regulator] Spokesman Wang Chunying stated that would focus on preventing external risks and "forcefully" use policy measures to stabilize expectations.

Europe

- UK July GfK Consumer Confidence: -30 v -25e as high inflation and rates impact sentiment.

- UK Conservatives lose the Selby and Ainsty by-election; the Labour party gains the seat; unexpectedly hold onto Boris Johnson's former parliamentary seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in by-election.

- PM Sunak said to be looking at November 2024 to hold UK’s next general election. Wants to allow the economy as much time as possible to recover before going to the polls.

Energy

- US Senate passed an amendment to an annual defense bill that would ban exports to China of oil from the SPR.

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.05% at 463.70, FTSE +0.05% at 7,649.94, DAX -0.40% at 16,140.05, CAC-40 +0.22% at 7,401.18, IBEX-35 +0.05% at 9,524.41, FTSE MIB +0.14% at 28,856.00, SMI +0.09% at 11,211.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.24%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open mixed with a bias to the upside, but the positivity was drained through the early trading hours leaving markets slightly inclined to the downside; sectors among those trending higher are energy and financials; sectors pushing lower include materials and technology; DAX and tech sector dragged by disappointing earnings from SAP; TietoEvry acquired MentorMate; Liontrust confirms offer for GAM is final and will not be increased; Safran acquires the actuation and flight control unit of Collins Aerospace; focus on release of CHMP opinions later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Autoliv, Regions Financial, Comerica and SLB.

- Consumer discretionary: Evolution [EVO.SE] -3.0% (earnings).

- Financials: Danske Bank [DANKSE.DK] +1.5% (H1 results).

- Materials: Norsk Hydro [NHY.NO] -3.0% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: Schindler [SCHP.CH] +5.0% (H1 results), Dassault Aviation [AM.FR] -9.0% (earnings), SSAB [SSABA.SE] -15.5% (Q2 results), Skanska [SKAB.SE] -0.5% (Q2 results), Lindab [LIAB.SE] +13.5% (Q2 results), Wartsila [WRT1V.FR] +8.5% (Q2 results), Thales [HO.FR] -4.0% (earnings).

- Technology: Ubisoft [UBI.FR] +4.5% (Q1 results/sales - post close; analyst upgrade), SAP [SAP.DE] -5.0% (earnings; updates outlook).

- Materials: Stora Enso [STERV.FI] -7.5% (Q2 results).

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stressed that needed to maintain discipline with public finances; will start to see results if stick to plan to halve inflation.

- Reports circulated that BOJ saw little need to adjust its Yield Control at the upcoming July meeting and would wait for more data. BOJ to maintain its ultra- easy policy stance. Inflation has been accelerating more than expected, but the key was whether the increase was sustainable.

- USD continued to claw back from losses encountered last week after various inflation data. Dealers noted that several data points this week showed the resilience in the economy that could lead the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer and that any dovish pivot seemed far out.

- EUR/USD at 1.1140 as questions emerge whether ECB would continue to hike rates at the Sept meeting. A 25bps hike next week is baked in.

- USD/JPY was back above the 141.50 level despite Jun CPI reading showing that Japan's core consumer inflation re-accelerated. Dealers noted that the data was hinting that the window for the BOJ to tighten policy was narrowing. Focus on next week’s BOJ meeting but no change yet was expected on policy. BOJ rhetoric has been consistent believing it was still distant from sustainably achieving the bank's 2% inflation target.

- (UK) Jun Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: 0.8% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.9% v -1.6%e.

- (UK) Jun Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: 0.7% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -1.0% v -1.6%e.

- (UK) Jun Public Finances (PSNCR): £12.0B v £3.7B prior; PSNB (ex-banking groups): £18.5B v £22.0Be; Net Borrowing: £17.7B v £20.6Be; Central Govt NCR: £20.1B v £17.0B prior.

- (FR) France Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: -2.0% v -5.2% prior.

- (ES) Spain May Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -19.7% v -19.6% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -24.0% v -18.3% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jun M3 Money Supply Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.3% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 77.9K v 82.7K tons prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 14th (RUB): 18.36T v 18.18T prior.

- (PL) Poland Jun Real Retail Sales M/M: 0.9% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: -4.7% v -5.0%e; Retail Sales (current prices) Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.6%e.

- (BE) Belgium July Consumer Confidence: -6 v -9 prior.

- (IS) Iceland July CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 8.9% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Jun Wage Index M/M: 1.1% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 10.9% v 9.6% prior.

- (IN) India sold total INR310B vs. INR310B indicated in 2030, 2037 and 206 bonds.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell up to €4.8-6.4B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills on Monday, July 24th.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun PPI M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -1.1% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise One-Week Auction Rate by 50bps to 8.00%.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July14th: No est v $596.3B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Retail Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.2%e v 1.3% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (none seen).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.