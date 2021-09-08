The JPY has broken with the immediate bearish structure after rejecting our key level. The last time the JPY was trading here it printed August lows and then rallied 3.16% to print August highs in just 8 trading days.
Very strong probability a next bullish leg in the JPY if momentum continues to the upside and price breaks August 25th lows.
