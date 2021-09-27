The JPY continues it's bearish momentum from last Tuesday's highs falling 2.31% to today's lows. This is very bearish and the next level we should see some bullish pressure is August lows for another, at least, half a percent move to the downside.

The GBPJPY presents the best setup to short the JPY on a massive bullish breakout of the 151.80 level.

This is my trade:

