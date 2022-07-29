USD/JPY struggles for bids
The Japanese yen rallied after July’s CPI exceeded expectations. A lack of support from the 30-day moving average (136.50) has put the dollar bulls on the defensive. Then a drop below the demand zones around 136.00 then 135.00 triggered rounds of liquidation with buyers rushing to the exit. As the RSI dips into the oversold area, the greenback may find some respite over 134.00. 135.70 is the first resistance in case of a bounce. A bearish breakout would deepen the correction towards the daily support at 132.00.
NZD/USD finds support
The New Zealand dollar edges higher as risk appetite makes a comeback across markets. The pair previously came under pressure at 0.6310 next to the origin of the sell-off in late June. The kiwi subsequently found support at 0.6190, suggesting strong interest in maintaining the current recovery. A bullish MA cross shows acceleration to the upside. A break above 0.6310 could flush out the remaining sellers and pave the way for an extended rally above the daily resistance at 0.6390. 0.6250 is the first support should the pair fall back.
EUR/GBP breaks lower
The euro weakens as the energy crisis intensifies. After the euro failed to achieve a higher high above 0.8580, a fall below the base of the rebound at 0.8420 may have sealed its fate. As buyers rush to close their positions, the single currency could be subject to rising selling pressure. Last May’s lows around 0.8370 was another support and its breach confirms that sentiment has turned downbeat. 0.8440 is the resistance where the bears might look to sell into strength. 0.8310 would be the next target when momentum returns.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!