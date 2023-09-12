Join Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities as he dives deep into the recent significant movements in the JPYUSD pair, which unfolded dramatically at the outset of the trading week during the Asian Session.
Discover the key insights as Luca dissects the factors driving these notable shifts in the market. Uncover the implications of Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's recent statements, where he hinted at the potential end of the central bank's negative interest rate policy. Learn how these developments signaled a possible shift towards interest rate hikes and how they impact the JPYUSD pair.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
