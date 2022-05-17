The selloff in US and European equities continued Monday, yet the size of the slide wasn’t alarming, and the Dow Jones index could even eke out a small 0.08% gain, as energy stocks led gains. Jitters around Elon Musk’s Twitter deal hammered the stocks price, yet again, and Amazon is testing an important 6-year support.

US futures are positive at the time of recording, but winds could change direction, as the recession talk remains the major catalyzer of the market moves, and migration from tech to value continues. The latter explains why the FTSE 100 is 5% up ytd, while the S&P500 is at the cusp of the bear market.

Interestingly, JP Morgan upgraded ratings for 15 Chinese stocks, including the tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent and Pinduoduo, while BoFA issued a Buy rating for Nio for those who have guts to go back to the Chinese stocks at the current levels!

In the FX, the US dollar is softer across the board as investors are waiting for the US retail sales data. Bitcoin consolidates around the $30K mark.