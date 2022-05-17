The selloff in US and European equities continued Monday, yet the size of the slide wasn’t alarming, and the Dow Jones index could even eke out a small 0.08% gain, as energy stocks led gains. Jitters around Elon Musk’s Twitter deal hammered the stocks price, yet again, and Amazon is testing an important 6-year support.
US futures are positive at the time of recording, but winds could change direction, as the recession talk remains the major catalyzer of the market moves, and migration from tech to value continues. The latter explains why the FTSE 100 is 5% up ytd, while the S&P500 is at the cusp of the bear market.
Interestingly, JP Morgan upgraded ratings for 15 Chinese stocks, including the tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent and Pinduoduo, while BoFA issued a Buy rating for Nio for those who have guts to go back to the Chinese stocks at the current levels!
In the FX, the US dollar is softer across the board as investors are waiting for the US retail sales data. Bitcoin consolidates around the $30K mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
