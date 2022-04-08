Oil consolidates below the $100pb, but UBS warns that the US releasing reserves is just a quick fix, while JP Morgan sees 40% more upside in commodity prices, and investors shrug off the Fed hawkishness helping European stocks and US futures recover this morning.

And the equity markets appear to be the ‘least bad’ place to be, as bond markets are shaky and rising inflation gives investors no choice to remain non-invested.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclose the purchase of $11.6 billion stakein Alleghany Corporation, along with an additional $4.2 billion stake in HP, and near 15% in stake in Occidental Petroleum.

And Peter Thiel called Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa’ as he accused him for Bitcoin’s failure to reach the $100K mark. Bitcoin remains under negative pressure – not because of Buffett, but because it failed to clear the 200-DMA resistance, as the hawkish Fed expectations weigh on risk assets.