Oil consolidates below the $100pb, but UBS warns that the US releasing reserves is just a quick fix, while JP Morgan sees 40% more upside in commodity prices, and investors shrug off the Fed hawkishness helping European stocks and US futures recover this morning.
And the equity markets appear to be the ‘least bad’ place to be, as bond markets are shaky and rising inflation gives investors no choice to remain non-invested.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclose the purchase of $11.6 billion stakein Alleghany Corporation, along with an additional $4.2 billion stake in HP, and near 15% in stake in Occidental Petroleum.
And Peter Thiel called Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa’ as he accused him for Bitcoin’s failure to reach the $100K mark. Bitcoin remains under negative pressure – not because of Buffett, but because it failed to clear the 200-DMA resistance, as the hawkish Fed expectations weigh on risk assets.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0850 as US dollar eases amid risk-recovery
EUR/USD is rebounding from 1.0850, as the US dollar retreats amid the improving market mood. But the pair's upside appears in check as the Treasury yields hold firmer on the Fed/ECB policy divergence. Focus shifts to Sunday's French election.
GBP/USD hits fresh monthly lows below 1.3050
GBP/USD is recovering to near 1.3050, having hit fresh monthly lows amid the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. All eyes turn towards the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.