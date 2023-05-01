JP Morgan Chase will take over FRB: Confidence in the banking sector has now weakened further

Regardless of many markets being closed on Monday due to the 1 May bank holiday, investors will not be able to remove their eyes from the breaking headlines that JP Morgan Chase is taking over First Republic Bank.
The seismic nature of this development should not be ignored, especially considering that the collapse of First Republic will stand as the second largest bank failure in U.S history and has occurred weeks following the demise of Silicon Valley Bank just over one month ago. The worrying signs of banks collapsing are not isolated to the United States either, with the world fully aware that Swiss authorities needed to intervene to orchestrate UBS acquiring Credit Suisse weeks ago as well.
This breaking news taking place while many global markets are closed for public holidays is also a risk in itself, because thin liquidity can encourage unexpected swings in financial assets. Confidence in the banking sector has now weakened further, which means that investors should expect for financial markets to remain on the defensive.
Assets such as the US Dollar and Japanese Yen will be on the radar as traders look for an asset of safety, while Gold continues to flirt with the psychological $2,000 handle. Gold prices in particular have been on a gradual incline for much of 2023 so far, and such worrying indications of more stress in the Banking sector can be viewed as a potential catalyst to add the needed fuel to a rally that has run out of fumes in recent weeks.
As controversial as it will be, Bitcoin price reaction should also be watched in the event that this confidence crisis leads traders to seek an unconventional asset.
This development will most likely not prevent the Fed from raising US interest rates this week as largely expected. However, what investors will want to hear from the U.S Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell specifically is what the central bank really thinks about the clear stresses visible within the banking sector.
While former Chair of the Fed and current United States Treasury Secretary has recently gone on record to comment that the United States banking system is sound, the events that are taking place within the sector suggest otherwise.
