Asia Market Update: JP Gov Ueda signals chance of ending negative rates ‘this year’ & CN PBOC warns against FX speculation, Yen and Yuan rally; Vietnam takes center stage with key US supply chains; US equity FUTs up as markets look ahead to US CPI.

- In an interview Friday night BOJ Gov Ueda said that it is possible the BOJ might have sufficient data by year-end to determine whether to end negative rates in Japan. (NB: It is unclear whether Ueda meant end CY23 or Japan’s FY23/24, which would mean Mar 31, 2024).

- Yields on 10-yr JGBs rose +5.5bps to 0.70%, highest since Jan 2014, with 30-yr yield +4.5bps to 1.710%, highest since Sep 2014.

- USD/JPY fell -0.7% at the open, later falling to -1.0%, which would be its biggest daily loss in two months.

- Major Japanese banks rose ~4.0%.

- China Yuan also gained 0.9% as China PBOC said it would ‘resolutely’ prevent "over-adjustment" risk in FX.

- China’s Aug CPI mainly in-line with estimates, but barely ahead of base figures last year that still included localized Covid lockdowns in some of China’s biggest cities such as Shanghai.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index -4%.

- Vietnam hosted US Pres Biden as well as Google, Intel, Boeing, Amkor, Global Foundries, Marvell as the two countries deepened supply chain cooperation on rare earths, semiconductors and emerging technologies including AI.

- In a follow up to the Chevron LNG strike in Australia, Chevron has withdrawn its crews and will try an untested legal strategy in Australia to try and end the strike. A law expert says there is no precedent for the strategy and it may take time for the Fair Work Commission to work through. If the strike drags on, it has the potential to disrupt LNG supplies as the plants produce ~5% of global LNG output.

- US equity FUTs are up +0.1 to 0.2% in Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tue AU Consumer Confidence & Business Confidence; CN New Yuan Loans.

- Wed night US CPI.

- Thu AU employment.

- Thu night ECB rate decision & US Retail Sales & US PPI & US initial jobless.

- Fri CN “Data Dump”: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, House Prices, Unemployment, Fixed Assets.

- Fri night Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Holidays in Asia this week

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,161.

- Chevron (CVX - Strike Follow Up): Follow Up: Will now apply to Australia Fair Work Commission for untested "intractable bargaining declaration" for its Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG plants - spokesperson; Law expert says there is no precedent for the strategy and it may take time for FWC to work through.

- New Zealand Treasury said to plan to issue pre-election fiscal update on Sept 12th (Tues) [NZ general election due on Oct 14th].

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -1.4% at 17,941.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,119.

- CHINA PBOC: WILL RESOLUTELY FEND OFF CURRENCY OVERSHOOTING RISKS; to prevent "over-adjustment" risk in FX- financial press citing FX mechanism meeting.

- CHINA AUG AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY) 3.120T V 2.420TE.

- CHINA AUG NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 1.360T V 1.250TE.

- CHINA AUG M2 MONEY SUPPLY Y/Y: 10.6% V 10.7%E.

- CHINA AUG CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.3%E, Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.2%E (weekend update).

- China Market Regulator (SAMR): Issues anti-monopoly compliance guidance.

- China expected to continue to cut RRR to provide low-cost funds - China Securities Journal, citing analysts.

-Country Garden (2007.HK) (Follow up) Noteholders have until 10pm Monday Beijing time to vote to extend $1.5B of bonds.

- China Evergrade (3333.HK) Further delays decision on offshore debt restructuring to October (weekend update).

- China’s National Administration of Financial Regulation: Risk weighting of insurance companies’ investment in component stocks of CSI 300 index and stocks listed on STAR market to be lowered (weekend update).

- China Premier Li Qiang: G-20 countries should step up Macro-economic policy coordination (weekend update).

- European Council Pres Michel met China Premier Li Qiang at G-20 and confirmed shared interest to hold EU-China Summit by year-end.

- China Premier Li Qiang (follow-up remarks at G-20): China and Europe should unite and provide stability amid global uncertainties (weekend update).

- White House Official: Incumbent on China to explain why its leader is not present at G-20 Summit (weekend update).

- China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT): Unveils 3-year development plan for the metaverse industry.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2148 v 7.2150 prior (another strongest fix on record).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY215B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY203B v injects CNY262B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 32,690.

- Japan Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.4% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9% prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Signals chance of ending Japan's negative rates this year - press interview (weekend update).

- Japan 10-year JGB yield rises to 0.70% [highest level since 2014], follows comments from BOJ Gov Ueda.

- Japan completes first round of Fukushima water release.

- BOJ to conduct funds-supplying operation on Sept 14th (Thurs.).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,549.

- South Korea Sept 1-10th Day Exports Y/Y: -7.9% v -15.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.3% v -30.5% prior.

- LG Energy (373220.KR) CTO says China is rapidly narrowing the battery technology gap.

-South Korea and Japan agree to work on resumption of three-way Summit with China (weekend update).

- South Korea Pres Yoon: To provide $2B in aid to Ukraine over longer-term, starting 2025 (weekend update).

- North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese delegation to North Korea share views on intensifying multi-faceted cooperation (weekend update).

Other Asia

- Reportedly US House panel planning Taiwan 'war game' with finance executives – FT (weekend update).

- Taiwan Representative to US Hsiao Bi-Khim; Taiwan does not see anyone replacing its chip capability (weekend update).

-Singapore, UK sign new strategic partnership to boost economic growth and strengthen security - UK gov't statement (weekend update).

- Follow up: Singapore says money laundering probe wasn’t opened on China’s request.

- Vietnam Air nears $10B deal with Co. for 50 737 MAX planes (weekend update).

- US companies to attend Vietnam meeting Monday include Google, Intel, Boeing, Amkor, Global Foundries, Marvell (weekend update).

- US Pres Biden in Hanoi said on Sunday that the US and Vietnam were deepening cooperation on emerging technologies, critical supply chains and semiconductors (weekend update).

- US-Vietnam leaders release joint statement: US to look at Vietnam request for market economy status.

North America

- Treasury Sec Yellen: "Feeling very good" about soft landing; Every inflation measure is "on the road down" - interview (update).

- Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Reports explosion at 7:11pm at East Plant processing center in Decatur; several employees injured and taken to local hospital for treatment.

- Hostess Brands (TWNK) J.M. Smucker said to near deal to acquire the co., the transaction could be worth ~$4.0B (~7% premium to closing market cap); the deal could be finalized on Mon.

- Carlisle Companies (CSL) Said to have rejected takeover proposal from Kingspan Group, co. said to be open to reviewing a more attractive offer.

Europe

- Germany expects smaller 2023 public sector deficit of 2.5% - FAZ.

- Arm Co. said to now consider raising IPO price range above its indicated range of $47.00-51.00.

- Italy reportedly could amend 40% tax on banks’ windfall profits it unveiled last month.

- Arcelik (ARCLK.TR) CEO warns of risk of China dumping cheap goods as Chinese domestic demand slows (weekend update).

- UK PM Sunak met China's Premier Li at G-20 and conveyed 'significant concerns' about Chinese interference in Britain's parliamentary democracy (weekend update).

- European Council Pres Michel blasts Russia for pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal (weekend update).

- European Council Pres Michel met China Premier Li Qiang at G-20 and confirmed shared interest to hold EU-China Summit by year-end (weekend update).

- EU considers dropping stricter animal welfare measures – FT.

- ECB futures currently price 35% chance for additional 25bps hike at Sept 14th's meeting (weekend update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.5%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite +1.1% ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%; Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 1.0708-1.0740 ; JPY 146.03-147.82 ; AUD 0.6377-0.6442 ; NZD 0.5884-0.5934.

- Gold +0.4% at $1,950/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $87.17/brl; Copper +1.4% at $3.7690/lb.