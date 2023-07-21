Share:

Asia Market Update: JP CPI inline; Asia chip co’s down post-TSM guidance revision; CN Govt continues to talk up new measures; Beijing/Foreign investors meeting today; Next week rate decisions FOMC, ECB, BOJ.

General trend

- Little market reaction to Japan’s Jun CPI print, which was inline.

- Asia chip-related stocks fell in Asia after yesterday’s post-close Taiwan Semiconductor outlook disappointed again, with the CEO saying that while there is strong demand for AI, there is not enough to offset economic and overall end market weakness.

- TSM ADRS -5%, SK Hynix -2.6%, Advantest -5%, Hanmi Semiconductor -5.1% (and Nvidia - 3.3% in the US).

- A series of promised stimulus measures again announced by China authorities, today focused on boosting consumption of electronic products and automobiles. Despite the pronouncements, however, major automakers such as Li Auto, Saic and Xpeng could only eke out ~0.5% gains on the news, while BYD was down -0.8%.

- In conjunction with the announcements, Shanghai Consumer Discretionary index (SSE CD) was flat to -0.2% at the beginning of day, rose to +0.5% shortly after the above announcements, but by afternoon trading was back to flat.

- Waiting today for outcomes of a meeting in Beijing focused on the current conditions of US dollar-denominated investment firms in China and the main challenges facing them, including the new espionage law.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Next week includes rate decisions from US FOMC, EU ECB Japan BOJ.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,320.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Reveals first "well-being" budget.

- New Zealand Jun BNZ job ads M/M -3.5% v -4.5% prior (third monthly decline).

- New Zealand announces new sanctions on Russian military support.

- S&P cuts Hastings District Council [local government in New Zealand] rating to AA- from AA; removed from Credit Watch Negative.

- New Zealand Stats Agency: Plans to start publishing more components of the CPI [not full monthly CPI data] on a monthly basis.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,163.

- Follow Up: China to explain anti-espionage and mineral export restrictions to foreign corporate executives on Fri [Jul 21st].

- China SAFE [FX regulator] Spokesman Wang Chunying: Will focus on preventing external risks and "forcefully" use policy measures to stabilize expectations.

- China Human Resources Official: China created 6.78M new urban jobs in H1 (57% of 2023 employment target).

- China banks purchased net total forex of CNY58.9B in Jun.

- China State Planner (NDRC): Issues measures to boost consumption of electronic products and automobiles.

- China said to start anti-dumping probe on US propionic acid.

- China PBOC Shanghai Office Head: end-Jun foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on interbank market at CNY3.28T.

- Reportedly Ambassador Burns, other officials were hacked in China-linked spying operation.

- China lending rates may drop further in Q3 if PBOC cuts RRR.

- Some Changzhou banks said to agree to lower existing mortgage rates.

- US Transportation Sec: Chinese autonomous vehicle tech raises concerns (update).

- Guangzhou Exchange Lithium Carbonate futures contracts opens at CNY238,900 on first trading day, -2.9% vs base price.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1456 v 7.1466 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY13B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY7B v net injects - CNY21B prior (ends run of 6 consecutive net liquidity injections).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 32,336.

- JAPAN JUN NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.2%E (15th month above target); CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.3%E.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended July 14th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds -¥77.4B v -¥956.0B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥238.6B v ¥181.7B prior.

- Japan ex-MOF Official Furusawa said BOJ to not tweak Yield Curve Control (YCC) next week.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Aims to compile budget request guideline in Jul.

- Japan sells ¥5.8T in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1210% v -0.1366% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.33x v 2.77x prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.7% at 2,581.

- South Korea Jun PPI Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.5% prior.

- South Korea July 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: -15.2% v 5.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -28.0% v -11.2% prior.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) reiterates export recovery to be sluggish vs the past; cites report.

- South Korea's ruling People Power Party; Agreed with Govt to expand tax benefits for re-shoring companies.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Jun Export Orders Y/Y: -24.9% v -20.3%e (10th straight decline); Sees July orders between -20.7% to -17.1% y/y; Expects orders pick up in H2 on AI demand [overnight update].

- Vietnam PM: Public debt is 'under control'; However, the economy is prone to external shocks [overnight update].

- Fitch affirms Singapore sovereign rating at 'AAA'; Outlook stable [overnight update].

- Indonesia Q2 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Y/Y: 14.2% v 39.7%prior.

North America

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 228K V 240KE (lowest since mid-May); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.75M V 1.72ME.

- (US) JULY PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: -13.5 V -10.0E; Prices Received: 23.0 v 0.1 prior; New Orders: -15.9 v -11.0 prior.

- (US) JUN EXISTING HOME SALES: 4.16M V 4.21ME; Months supply: 3.1 v 3.0 prior.

- (US) JUN LEADING INDEX: -0.7% V -0.6%E.

- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +41 BCF VS. +47 BCF TO +49 BCF INDICATED RANGE.

Europe

- July GfK Consumer Confidence: -30 v -25e.

- UK PM Sunak's Conservative Party unexpectedly hold onto Boris Johnson's former parliamentary seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in by-election.

- UK Conservatives lose the Selby and Ainsty by-election; the Labour party gains the seat.

- (EU) EURO ZONE JULY ADVANCE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: -15.1 V -15.8E.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.5%; ASX 200 -0.2%; Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 +0.6%.

- EUR 1.1129-1.1142 ; JPY 139.75-140.31 ; AUD 0.6759-0.6784 ; NZD 0.6216-0.6241.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,971/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $76.23/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.8492/lb.