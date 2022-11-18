Asia Market Update: JP CPI accelerates more than expected; BOJ Gov affirmed policy stance; Equities trade mixed.

General trend

- China PBOC Advisor Liu: Govt should set the GDP growth target at least at 5% for 2023; Urgent for growth to return to reasonable range.

- China Sec Daily: Domestic Bond slump should be viewed rationally.

- CN press also commented on the RRR.

- Will Fast Retailing consider a stock split? [Note: The company is the largest component of the Nikkei 225].

- Alibaba and NetEase rise after reporting earnings.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened relatively flat.

- (JP) Japan Oct national CPI Y/Y: 3.7% V 3.6%E; CPI ex-fresh food (CORE) Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.5%E (fastest pace since Feb 1982).

- (AU) Australia opens consultation period for fuel quality standards.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5318%; bid-to-cover 4.31x.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.

- (KR) Japan Defense Min Hamada: North Korean Missile launched had enough range to hit US Mainland.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To keep close contact with US and South Korea while responding to North KOrea, Did not take any action to destroy missile.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will consider NISA change based on ruling party discussion.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan External Trade Org Official: JETRO has canceled the Japan-Saudi vision 30 event that was scheduled for Nov 21st.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Nishimura: Japan has not been informed of any term changes for the Sakhalin 1 entity.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Discussions are ongoing on funding defense spending; Will make decision based on panel discussions.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Uchida: Commodity prices can make large swings upside and downside in CPI, CPI could go higher, depending on businesses; CPI could impact next year wage negotiations.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.2%.

- (KR) South Korea notes that North Korea fired what appears to be an ICBM; To convene Security Council over missile launch - Korean Press.

- (KR) South Korea FSC: To take steps to stabilize the commercial paper market; Banks to actively purchase Commercial paper and asset backed commercial paper.

- (KR) US Trade Rep Tai and South Korea Trade Min Ahn to meet on Nov 18th.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin: Confirms to request public investors to raise FX hedging ratio and to adjust overseas investment plans.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1091 v 7.0655 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY21B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY132B prior; Net inject CNY9B v net inject CNY123B prior.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-month bills and 50-year bonds.

- (CN) Possible successors to China PBOC Gov Yi Gang said to include Yin Yong [acting Beijing mayor] and Yi Huiman [securities watchdog] - US financial press.

- (CN) China Sec Times: The missed hopes for a RRR cut doesn't mean that China policy support has ended.

- (CN) China President Xi: Considering having a 3rd belt and road forum in 2023.

Europe

- (UK) Nov GfK Consumer Confidence: -44 v -46e.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0391-1.0357 ; JPY 140.49-139.65 ; AUD 0.6725-0.6679 ;NZD 0.6175-0.6092.

- Gold -0.7% at $1,763/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $82.31/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.6870/lb.