Global developments
President Biden announced his pick for Fed Chair. Jerome Powell will continue to be at the helm of the US Federal Reserve for another 4-year term. Lael Brainard would be the vice-chair. US treasuries yields rose across the curve by 5-7 bps as markets priced out the possibility of a more dovish Fed Chair in Brainard. The US Dollar has strengthened across the board. Euro is below 1.1250 and USD/JPY has broken the 115 barriers after 4 years. Gold has come off on higher US real rates. Brent is higher at close to USD 80 per barrel. Covid situation on account of the fourth wave in Europe continues to remain concerning and is bound to impact economic activity in the Eurozone adversely. This too is weighing on the Euro.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities plunged with the benchmark Nifty losing 2% to end at 17416 yesterday. The Nifty midcap index too fell 3%, indicating the selling was broad-based. The Nifty underperformed most global indices. Break below 17600 likely triggered stops. While a technical correction seemed imminent, revocation of farm reforms, worsening COVID situation in Europe, and likely faster pace of tapering by the Fed seem to have acted as triggers. US equity markets which were significantly higher earlier in the session gave up gains to end flat to negative. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds and Rates had opened stronger but up gains as US treasury yields inched higher. 10y benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35% while the 5y OIS ended at 5.48%. We may see a bit of sell-off in domestic bonds today on higher US treasury yields.
USD/INR
USD/INR rose gradually during the session but got resisted at 74.51 yet again. The Rupee had strengthened to an implied spot of 74.31 offshore but weakened again on Dollar strength post news of Powell's reappointment. Forward yield continued to climb with 1y now at 4.84%. 3m ATMF vols ended at 4.75%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
