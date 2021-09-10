Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping in bid to reset strained relations [Video]

- In search of Serena (00:00).
- Overview of the close on Wall Street & overnight Asia-Pac session (1:22).
- Summary of the ECB meeting and comments from Lagarde (3:17).
- China to sell oil from State reserves in a bid to contain prices (5:28).
- Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping in bid to reset strained relations (7:27).
- Fed's Bowman says taper likely this year (9:52).
- Goldman sees a messy end to the UK furlough scheme (10:49).
- Main calendar events today (12:47).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
