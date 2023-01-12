t was another quiet day on the headline front, but it was all about investors jockeying for position ahead of what is expected to be a soft US CPI due Thursday US time.
As European growth starts to warm up, markets are pricing out a technical recession as the region's activity data has improved markedly in recent weeks, and incoming data has remained resilient.
China's earlier-than-expected reopening should provide a growth boost to the region. Beyond boosting growth, it should lift EU equity markets as Asia Pacific is a crucial importer of STOXX 600 constituents.
The prospect of the Fed U-turn continues to put a soft bid under the Euro this week. And assuming no upside surprises on the inflation front, currency traders' tunnel vision on China reopening growth impulses should be a key driver of commodity currency upside.
The growth prospects outside the US have markedly improved, presenting potentially more attractive alternatives to USD assets. And incremental news outside of the US has been growing more positive, leading to upgrades in European and Asian equity market forecasts. If some concerns weighing on foreign investor flows start to unwind, primarily around non-US recession risk, we could see scope for a more significant Dollar downside than is currently in the price.
Recent surveys suggest that the first wave has already peaked in China. And though spot economics remain poor, the market has discounted the near-term headwinds as hope springs eternal once the Winter Covid waves pass.
On the RMB, the repatriation of offshore US dollar holding is ongoing. And a much higher rate of FX conversions by exporters than typically noted adds enthusiasm to the speculative buying binge. Any Yuan weakness in this environment will be perceived as an opportunity to buy.
Overall, RMB appreciation should continue. However, I suspect the market will grow wary of chasing the Yuan significantly beyond 6.7, at least in the short term, as the authorities could start leaning against the rally, particularly given the RMB's ongoing strength in the CFETS basket amid a weaker export backdrop.--
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.