While the Jobs Summit seeks to resolve all, over two days of focus, outside in the real world the property market, stock market and economy are all stumbling.
In fact, the only area of the economy that does not have a suspect outlook, is jobs?
Even the mining industry may be seeing a possible peak in activity over the coming six months as slow-downs entrench themselves across Europe, USA and China. While the rest of Asia is already seeing widespread contraction in manufacturing.
Jobs, however, have never been in more plentiful supply and secure.
This is what the Summit is about after all? How to fill worker supply gaps. It is not rocket science. Immigration came to a standstill and in a post Covid world, people are less inclined to take up permanent employment so far from their loved ones.
Even backpackers are less enthusiastic about being half-way round the world. Perhaps one third a world away, but readily more accessible to that quick journey home if necessary. During Covid, people have learnt to explore their own countries and regions more thoroughly.
These are the real challenges confronting the shortage of workers problems.
The Summit does appear to be acting in a bit of a vacuum. Do participants fully appreciate that this is the most dire economic period the world has been confronted with in many decades. Global slow- down. Super-high inflation. Skyrocketing interest rates.
The only economic factor that is truly strong in Australia is employment. Participants seem to be assuming this means we have a strong economy? There appears little to no appreciation that the nature of economics has fundamentally changed.
Australian Property New Loan Commitments just collapsed 8.5% in July. This is the worst fall seen since Covid.
It is not just that interest rates are going much higher, courtesy a ridiculously incompetent RBA, it is also the case that the market has been flooded with new investors leveraging aggressively into ever larger apartment portfolios. Unit Construction is collapsing. Down over 40% recently. The woes of the property market are only just beginning.
The stock market is caught in the grip of sustained weakness as the global economic slow-down intensifies. Together, these two losses of wealth will compound, to begin to further caution consumers and businesses. All the hallmarks of a falling off a cliff recession at any moment.
How government will deal with a combined economic slow-down, higher interest rates, persistently higher inflation and a tremendous loss of wealth ranging from property developers to superannuation funds, this is the real challenge confronting the nation and should be taking all of the governments focus.
Job shortages will only be relieved by a drastic overhaul of the visa system and the streamlining of immigration. Meanwhile, Australian workers will continue to enjoy bumper pay rises. The need for a Jobs Summit?
The longer we delude ourselves, that all is well because of the low un-employment level, the less prepared we will be for the coming global economic storm.
