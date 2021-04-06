- Recap of Monday trade and market sentiment at Tuesday open (00:00).
- Fed's Mester says jobs report was great but Fed will be patient (4:38).
- RBA update and why China was weak overnight (7:52).
- Update on COVID situation in the UK, US and India (9:24).
- Main calendar highlights for the week ahead (12:37).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1800 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD stalls the corrective upside, as bears attack 1.1800 once again. The dollar rebounds as market mood worsens, with the US futures back in the red. EUR/USD to remain at the mercy of USD dynamics ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is back on the bids amid risk-on mood, weaker DXY. The UK PM Johnson eases lockdown but puts foreign travel on hold. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI amid a quiet Easter Monday.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
Will SP500 pullback?
Stock indexes are in record territory as we start the second-quarter and the first full week of April. Bulls remain optimistic as more Americans are vaccinated and more of the economy opens back up. The U.S. hit a new vaccine record over the weekend.