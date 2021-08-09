US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.790.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 65.38.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 164.07.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 33 ticks Lower and trading at 4421.25.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1745.30. Gold is 180 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher at the present time. Currently, Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 12 Noon EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/06/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/06/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. The Dow closed higher by 144 points, the S&P gained 7 but the Nasdaq dropped 59 points. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday and at long last the Non-Farm Payroll numbers were that showed a gain of 943,000 far better and far exceeding the 870,000 expected. The US hasn't seen such a stellar jobs report since the pandemic started in March 2020. Yet we witnessed again in both the Dow and the S&P but a loss on the Nasdaq. Why? This is almost cautious optimism as had a Mixed market on Friday. My theory is that everyone and I mean everyone is concerned about the Federal Reserve raising rates as the economy improves. No one wants higher rates. Not the ultimate consumer nor the business person running an enterprise. Even bondholders from the past who loved higher rates have long shifted to stocks as the markets are booming right now. The Fed may decide to hike rates starting in 2023 or sooner if the economy overheats but for the foreseeable future, they won't as they won't want to be accused of hiking prematurely and sending the markets spiraling downward. Another aspect that most people forget is the Treasury Secretary is Janet Yellen and she has long been a dove when it comes to interest rate hikes. She has never forgotten what it is to live as a common person nor has she forgotten how difficult it can be.