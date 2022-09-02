Higher than expected payrolls, wage growth and unemployment may have helped lift risk assets, but the wider bearish sentiment looks likely to shine through soon enough.

Jobs report lifts stocks, yet bears look ready to pounce

“Another bout of Friday volatility has swept over financial markets from the US, with the latest jobs report helping to reverse some of the damage done by Jerome Powell last week. While many have questioned whether this raft of employment data had the ability to shift markets in the face of an inflation-focused Federal Reserve, the jump in unemployment and lower-than-expected wage growth figure did help ease market concerns. However, markets continue to price in a 75% chance of a third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike in three-week’s time. Unfortunately for the bulls, this rally looks unlikely to last, with wage growth elevated, payrolls looking healthy, and rising unemployment largely attributed to improvements in the participation rate. For now, the jobs market remains relatively strong, with two jobs available for every unemployed person. Unfortunately for bulls, that is unlikely to derail the Feds policy decisions aimed at driving down the problematic inflation rate. ”

Energy prices on the rise

“While traders head into the weekend with a skip in their step, it is there is a clear push back into risk assets despite the ongoing risk looming over markets. A sharp move lower in natural gas prices has provides plenty of optimism as European traders head back into the DAX on claims that their stockpiles are adequately equipped for the winter period. Crude oil has enjoyed a welcome boost today, as traders look ahead to an OPEC meeting that could bring a reduction in supply to counteract declining prices. However, Iranian speculation that they will soon sign off a new nuclear treaty brings greater uncertainty over exactly how OPEC will respond to maintain elevated pricing.”