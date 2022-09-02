Higher than expected payrolls, wage growth and unemployment may have helped lift risk assets, but the wider bearish sentiment looks likely to shine through soon enough.
Jobs report lifts stocks, yet bears look ready to pounce
“Another bout of Friday volatility has swept over financial markets from the US, with the latest jobs report helping to reverse some of the damage done by Jerome Powell last week. While many have questioned whether this raft of employment data had the ability to shift markets in the face of an inflation-focused Federal Reserve, the jump in unemployment and lower-than-expected wage growth figure did help ease market concerns. However, markets continue to price in a 75% chance of a third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike in three-week’s time. Unfortunately for the bulls, this rally looks unlikely to last, with wage growth elevated, payrolls looking healthy, and rising unemployment largely attributed to improvements in the participation rate. For now, the jobs market remains relatively strong, with two jobs available for every unemployed person. Unfortunately for bulls, that is unlikely to derail the Feds policy decisions aimed at driving down the problematic inflation rate. ”
Energy prices on the rise
“While traders head into the weekend with a skip in their step, it is there is a clear push back into risk assets despite the ongoing risk looming over markets. A sharp move lower in natural gas prices has provides plenty of optimism as European traders head back into the DAX on claims that their stockpiles are adequately equipped for the winter period. Crude oil has enjoyed a welcome boost today, as traders look ahead to an OPEC meeting that could bring a reduction in supply to counteract declining prices. However, Iranian speculation that they will soon sign off a new nuclear treaty brings greater uncertainty over exactly how OPEC will respond to maintain elevated pricing.”
EUR/USD retreats below parity as Gazprom halts gas transports
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below parity in the late American session on Friday. Gazprom announced that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline got fully stopped due to an oil leakage detected during routine maintenance, weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD declines below 1.1550 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1550 during the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the greenback find demand ahead of the weekend, not allowing the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 3.2% after the August jobs report, weighing on the dollar and fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.