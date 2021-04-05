US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 93.085.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.32.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 155.25.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 86 ticks Higher and trading at 4031.50.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1726.00. Gold is 24 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is closed for Easter Monday.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders is is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Last Thursday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Gold were bot trading Lower and this usually indicates an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 172 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

This year on Good Friday news was reported but the majority of the markets were closed. We had a Jobs Friday without the markets being open due to the Good Friday holiday. The news reported was good as the US economy created 916,000 jobs versus 652,000 expected so it handily beat expectations. The Unemployment rate fell to 6.0 percent versus 6.2 percent prior and of course that's good news as well. The Administration however knows that more work has to be done as we have nearly 10 million people unemployed in the United States and therefore President Biden is trying to push thru a new stimulus package that will help spur jobs growth. The challenge will be whether or not he can get it past the Senate.