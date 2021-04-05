US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 93.085.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.32.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 155.25.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 86 ticks Higher and trading at 4031.50.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1726.00. Gold is 24 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is closed for Easter Monday.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Factory Orders is is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Last Thursday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Gold were bot trading Lower and this usually indicates an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 172 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
This year on Good Friday news was reported but the majority of the markets were closed. We had a Jobs Friday without the markets being open due to the Good Friday holiday. The news reported was good as the US economy created 916,000 jobs versus 652,000 expected so it handily beat expectations. The Unemployment rate fell to 6.0 percent versus 6.2 percent prior and of course that's good news as well. The Administration however knows that more work has to be done as we have nearly 10 million people unemployed in the United States and therefore President Biden is trying to push thru a new stimulus package that will help spur jobs growth. The challenge will be whether or not he can get it past the Senate.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.