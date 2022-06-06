US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 102.045.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 119.34.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 138.04.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 74 ticks Higher and trading at 4150.50.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1855.00. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down.I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/03/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/03/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow closed Lower by 349 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday was supposed to be a stellar day for the markets as Non-Farm Payrolls were reported and isn't everyone touting of such a strong job market? Well, the numbers came in and it seems that the US economy created 390,000 net new jobs in May versus 325,000 expected. But wait as compared to April's numbers May didn't exceed 436,000 jobs created in April. The markets took this as a weakness and old off. The Unemployment Rate rose one tick to 3.6%. The Dow dropped 349 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we have no economic news to drive the markets, so the indices will be driven by it's own devices.