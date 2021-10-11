US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.260.
Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 81.40.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 157.08.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 53 ticks Lower and trading at 4369.00.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1755.20. Gold is 22 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is HIgher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major economic news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST right around the time that the job numbers were released. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/08/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/08/21
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always adhere to a Neutral bias on that day. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. The Dow dropped 9 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well the Jobs numbers came in at 194,000 versus 490,000 expected. This is not good for the economy nor is it positive for the Biden Administration. President Biden has suggested that the reason for this is Congress' lack of support or passage for the two economic bills that he currently has in Congress right now. There is some measure of truth to this but at the end of the day, he is the sitting President and just as we would say with his predecessor, the busk does stop with him even though Trump never took responsibility for anything. The markets didn't react violently to the news but it didn't make any gains either. The one good piece of news is the debt ceiling has been resolved for the time being, however this will be revisited in a few short weeks as the funds will run out around December 3rd.
