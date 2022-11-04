US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 112.420.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Up at 90.76.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 12 ticks and trading at 119.30.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 96 ticks Lower and trading at 3746.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1648.80. Gold is 175 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher except the Nikkei exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Collins Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/03/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets continued its downward slide and I suppose no one liked the idea of a Fed Rate Hike of 75 basis points. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

I guess no one liked what happened on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve increasing the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) or more commonly called the Overnight Rate by three quarters of a percentage point of 75 basis points. All of the overseas exchanges except the London exchange traded Lower and that continued yesterday. The Dow dropped another 147 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we have the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for October where it is hoped that this could propel the markets forward. But as in all things only time will tell.