US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 98.250.
Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 109.90.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 40 ticks and trading at 158.01.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 160 ticks Lower and trading at 4319.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1949.00. Gold is 131 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/03/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/03/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the markets were correlated that way and didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 97 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls (aka Jobs Friday) we will give the markets a Neutral bias. Why? Because historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday morning we had a choice to make either use a Neutral bias or a Downside one. We chose the Downside bias because the markets were correlated that way even though early on it looked as though the markets would advance. However, by the end of the day our prognosis proved correct as the markets lost ground. Market Correlation isn't about how the markets start, it's about how it ends, and it should serve to remind traders that if they're in an opposing position (long versus short or vice versa) to get out of that position asap as the markets could turn. News wise yesterday was very good with Unemployment Claims down and Factory Orders up. Today of course we have Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday and as is our custom our bias will be Neutral as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
