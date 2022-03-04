US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 98.250.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 109.90.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 40 ticks and trading at 158.01.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 160 ticks Lower and trading at 4319.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1949.00. Gold is 131 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/03/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the markets were correlated that way and didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 97 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls (aka Jobs Friday) we will give the markets a Neutral bias. Why? Because historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we had a choice to make either use a Neutral bias or a Downside one. We chose the Downside bias because the markets were correlated that way even though early on it looked as though the markets would advance. However, by the end of the day our prognosis proved correct as the markets lost ground. Market Correlation isn't about how the markets start, it's about how it ends, and it should serve to remind traders that if they're in an opposing position (long versus short or vice versa) to get out of that position asap as the markets could turn. News wise yesterday was very good with Unemployment Claims down and Factory Orders up. Today of course we have Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday and as is our custom our bias will be Neutral as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.