US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.275.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 91.60.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 155.07.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 56 ticks Higher and trading at 4483.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1814.00. Gold is 99 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:05 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:05 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:05 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/03/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and some of the Treasury Notes were trading Higher yesterday morning and that typically represents a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as Dow closed Lower by 518 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls we will maintain a Neutral bias as is our custom.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well yesterday we suggested a Downside Day based purely on Market Correlation principles and the markets didn't disappoint. This was after Unemployment Claims came in better than expected. Given that today is Jobs Friday we will maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias as is our custom. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.