US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.505.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 79.68.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 161.07.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1795.60. Gold is 21 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasury Currency Report. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 12:30 PM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/4/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/4/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The markets traded Mixed as the Dow dropped 33 points but the other indices gained ground. So all in all it was a Mixed or Neutral. Given that today is Jobs Friday we will maintain our Neutral bias.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested a Neutral or Mixed market and the indices didn't disappoint. Unemployment Claims came in at 269,000 and this is a low since the pandemic started. It doesn't appear as though firms are looking to cut jobs and in fact it could be said that firms are outdoing themselves to attract help. Obviously this is positive for the markets overall. Today we have Non Farm Payrolls or Jobs Friday as we call it and will maintain a Neutral bias as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.