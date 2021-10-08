US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.230.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 79.06.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 158.00.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Lower and trading at 4384.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1757.30. Gold is 16 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/07/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/07/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated in that direction Thursday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 338 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It would appear as though the Debt Ceiling talks have spurred another Upside day as the Dow and Nasdaq both gained by triple digit numbers. Yesterday Unemployment Claims dropped and Challenger Job Cuts were Lower than expected and this is always positive. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day hence the Neutral bias.