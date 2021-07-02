US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.655.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 74.27.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 20 ticks and trading at 160.26.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 tick Higher and trading at 4311.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1781.90. Gold is 52 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher (fractionally) and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Paris and Spanish IBEX exchanges which are Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The only thing correlated was the bonds were down and the S&P was trading Higher. Given that today is Non Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday, we will maintain a Neutral bias. Why? Because historically speaking the markets have never behaved with any sense of normalcy on Jobs Friday.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday just as we witnessed on Wednesday the markets gravitated to the Upside based on good economic news. Unemployment Claims came in lower at 364,000 versus 388,000 expected. Challenger Job Cuts came in at a minus 88% which is very good and would suggest good jobs growth. But come 8:30 AM EST we will discover if that is in fact the case. Today is also the day before a major holiday in the United States; that being the Fourth of July or Independence Day. As such we will be back on Tuesday, July 5th and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday weekend.
