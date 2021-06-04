US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.525.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 69.05.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 156.05.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 5 ticks Lower and trading at 4190.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1872.20. Gold is 11 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Fed Chair Powell Speaks out at 7 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
The unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 23 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral. We always maintain a Neutral bias on Jobs Friday as historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we should have called for a news tsunami as we had 11 different economic reports and most of them were Major. The news of the day came in at 8:30 AM EST when Unemployment Claims came in at less than 400,000 and this was the first time it fell below 400K since the pandemic started. The analysts were all gaga over this and of course, it is good news but the market still traded Lower (as suggested) as it was correlated to the Downside. The bottom line, you can have great news but nothing beats market correlation. Today our bias is Neutral or Mixed as it is Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
