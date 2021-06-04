US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.525.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 69.05.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 156.05.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 5 ticks Lower and trading at 4190.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1872.20. Gold is 11 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Speaks out at 7 AM EST. This is Major.

Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

The unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 23 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral. We always maintain a Neutral bias on Jobs Friday as historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we should have called for a news tsunami as we had 11 different economic reports and most of them were Major. The news of the day came in at 8:30 AM EST when Unemployment Claims came in at less than 400,000 and this was the first time it fell below 400K since the pandemic started. The analysts were all gaga over this and of course, it is good news but the market still traded Lower (as suggested) as it was correlated to the Downside. The bottom line, you can have great news but nothing beats market correlation. Today our bias is Neutral or Mixed as it is Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.