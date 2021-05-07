US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.830.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 64.52.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 158.11.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 23 ticks Higher and trading at 4200.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1820.80. Gold is 51 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Hang Seng exchanges which are Lower at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today:
-
Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Lower Thursday morning and this is indicative of an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 318 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday morning we were in a quandary as we didn't see correlation between the USD and the Bonds. Typically we'd like to see them operate in tandem whereby both are migrating up or down simultaneously. As of late this has not been happening and in that situation we look at other instruments to determine bias. We saw the USD and Crude operate in tandem and determined an Upside bias. Today our bias is Neutral as it is Jobs Friday and those of you who've been with us for a while know that we always maintain a Neutral bias on Jobs Friday. Why? Because the markets historically speaking have never shown a sense of normalcy on this day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.