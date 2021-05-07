US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.830.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 64.52.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 158.11.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 23 ticks Higher and trading at 4200.00.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1820.80. Gold is 51 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Hang Seng exchanges which are Lower at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today:

Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Lower Thursday morning and this is indicative of an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 318 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we were in a quandary as we didn't see correlation between the USD and the Bonds. Typically we'd like to see them operate in tandem whereby both are migrating up or down simultaneously. As of late this has not been happening and in that situation we look at other instruments to determine bias. We saw the USD and Crude operate in tandem and determined an Upside bias. Today our bias is Neutral as it is Jobs Friday and those of you who've been with us for a while know that we always maintain a Neutral bias on Jobs Friday. Why? Because the markets historically speaking have never shown a sense of normalcy on this day.