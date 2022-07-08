Better-than-expected jobs data raised the likeliness of a bumper rate hike this month, but with markets having finally stabilised it seems the focus will instead shift to corporate earnings.
US employment data proves resilient for now
“The latest US jobs report helped alleviate fears that the widely anticipated recession could begin to hit business investment and hiring decisions. Nevertheless, we have seen some weakness for US markets as better-than-expected payrolls, and stable unemployment/wages strengthen the case for a 75 basis-point hike in three-weeks’ time. Inflation remains the key concern for the Fed, and the absence of major red flags in the economy serves to raise the likeliness of Fed action to stifle price pressures. As ever, it is the tech-focused Nasdaq that suffers to the greatest degree, with bloated valuations coming into question in the face of surging rates and a potential recession.”
Focus to shift to earnings, as rising commodities impact demand and margins
“Economic concerns are expected to take a back seat in the coming weeks, with US banks kicking off earnings season on Thursday. Inflation remains the key concern for businesses and customers alike, as we keep a keen eye out for whether rising costs are passed on to the bill or the bottom line. With commodities such as Lumber and Natural Gas outperforming over the course of the week, companies must continue to decide whether to price out demand or slash their margins.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
