Jobs data and earnings continue to support risk appetite

Today’s job figures have acted as a support to market sentiment, and even slightly stronger wage growth has not unduly alarmed investors, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks move higher in wake of NFPs

“A positive tone prevails across markets in the wake of payrolls this afternoon, raising hopes that the mid-week wobble around the US downgrade can be contained. Admittedly, with wage growth stronger than expected investors haven’t exactly charged in at full tilt, but dollar weakness suggests that the higher wage figures are not proving too much of a worry.”

Earnings season continues to deliver

“The peak of earnings season is probably past us from a headline perspective, but while Apple’s lower revenue has cast a shadow other such as Amazon have solidly beaten expectations. A less frenetic pace of earnings reports from here leaves the focus on US inflation next week, and if that continues to move in the right direction stocks might even push above the highs seen earlier this week.”

