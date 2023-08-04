Jobs data and earnings continue to support risk appetite

Today’s job figures have acted as a support to market sentiment, and even slightly stronger wage growth has not unduly alarmed investors, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks move higher in wake of NFPs
“A positive tone prevails across markets in the wake of payrolls this afternoon, raising hopes that the mid-week wobble around the US downgrade can be contained. Admittedly, with wage growth stronger than expected investors haven’t exactly charged in at full tilt, but dollar weakness suggests that the higher wage figures are not proving too much of a worry.”
Earnings season continues to deliver
“The peak of earnings season is probably past us from a headline perspective, but while Apple’s lower revenue has cast a shadow other such as Amazon have solidly beaten expectations. A less frenetic pace of earnings reports from here leaves the focus on US inflation next week, and if that continues to move in the right direction stocks might even push above the highs seen earlier this week.”
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.