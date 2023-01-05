S&P 500 tested the bottom part of the 3,875 – 3,810 range sufficiently, and it‘s about time to start probing the breakout. Even the Fed minutes are out of the way, with the hawkish realization that the Fed isn‘t planning to cut or ease any time soon. Throwing cold water on the rally, but bonds didn‘t get the message yesterday, and continued in risk-on posture, see the high HYG volume and reasonably long white body candle.
The buyers will have an easier time when TSLA and AAPL get their act (temporarily) together – good luck though given the the non-farm employment change sending bonds down.
The narrow window of opportunity to allow the market celebrate CPI while PPI continues raising its ugly head, is at hand.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock. So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open with notifications on so as not to miss a thing, and to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
Gold, Silver and miners
Silver isn‘t in any real danger here – levels talked in the linked tweet. Given the copper upswing playing out premarket, we‘re likely to see the white metal do better Friday and Monday.
Copper
Copper should be leading the commodity sector, and as I wrote weeks ago, 2022 was the year of energy, and 2023 would belong to metals and agrifoods.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains amid renewed US Dollar demand
The US Dollar resumed its advance following the release of upbeat employment-related figures. AUD/USD settled at around 0.6760, back in the red for the week. US Nonfarm Payroll report could make it or break it.
EUR/USD hovering near fresh three-week lows
EUR/USD extended its weekly decline to 1.0514, bouncing from the level just modestly as Asian players reach their desks. December Euro Zone inflation and monthly US employment figures to shake the board on Friday.
Gold: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand
Gold came under selling pressure following the release of US macroeconomic figures, which showed resilient progress, particularly in the employment sector.
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.