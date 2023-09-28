Share:

Outlook: The data today includes GDP for Q2 and a slew of revisions to the historical record, along with the usual weekly jobless claims, pending home sales, and the Kansas City Fed business survey.

Jobless claims are not offering the Fed what it wants—rising unemployment—and analysts are starting to accept that the labor shortage is real, even if we can’t grasp why it’s happening. For what it’s worth, the UK has the same issue and is diving into demographics to figure it out. One important factor behind the tight supply is the large percentage of working age adults who are ill or disabled. Nobody knows the number of lazy bums living on welfare.

At least we are moving away a little from all yields, all the time, although we keep seeing ponderous essays quoting arcane, little-traded futures and derivatives to make some point or another (but mostly to show off). If futures and derivative could really pinpoint future prices, these writers should be trading, not writing. We spare you, Dear Reader, from these dreadful essays because we understand barely a fraction of them but have high confidence they are hot air.

All the same, new highs every day in US yields continue to add some glue to the dollar’s gains. Again, the market now believes “higher for longer” and is even hoping for some clues when Mr. Powell opens an event later today. Fed chiefs never, ever say anything new outside their own venues so this is silly, but never mind. What they want to hear is any tiny hint that if data starts coming in weak and pointing weaker, the Fed will relent and bring forward the first cut.

The Reuters chart of relative central bank performance is not terribly useful. You need a bunch of other data to make a decent comparison, like inflation and growth rates. If the Fed is so far ahead of the Bank of Canada, why is the CAD rising against the USD? And don’t say “oil.” The relationship is rocky and unreliable.

And there is some decent reasoning behind the idea of a US slowdown. First is the stupid government shutdown, now apparently inevitable. The percentage of GDP that gets cut by the shutdown depends on how long it lasts, but a drop in GDP is not in question. Consider that the last one was more than 30 days. The auto workers’ strike is another drag, as is the rise in oil prices and the falling real estate market, especially for single-family homes covered yesterday bit commercial real estate teetering on the cliff edge. Still, the US leads in high short-term rates as well as long ones. See the chart.

If we expect a slowdown in Q4, it could well be a sharp one from Q3. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow remains at the same 4.9% as last week. Here’s the critical niblet: “the nowcast of third-quarter gross private domestic investment growth increased from 9.6 percent to 9.9 percent.” Yikes!

Forecast: We are nearly at month-end and quarter-end, and that makes investment managers do some weird things, mostly retreat from positions in all kinds of assets to book realized gains or losses. So, if we detect a small drop in dollar momentum or other asset price changes, we need to be careful not to extrapolate too much. All the same, the dollar is overbought and sentiment toward the US economy generally may be about to reverse from “too bright” to “dimming fast.” The trigger for a sell-off might be the government shut-down or oil or something not at the top of the list just yet (like BoJ intervention). But pare, pare.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

