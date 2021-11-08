US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 94.280.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 82.42.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 15 ticks and trading at 162.13.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4694.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1818.20. Gold is 14 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with exactly half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Paris exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10:55 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 12 noon EST. Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 1:50 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 10:30 PM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 PM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 PM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/5/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/5/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The markets migrated to the Upside as the Dow gained 204 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we kept our Neutral or Mixed bias as we knew the market would react to the NonFarm Payrolls number either positive or negative: good or bad. The markets migrated to the Upside as 531,000 jobs were created versus the expectation of 455,000. The markets reacted to the Upside for obvious reasons. Today we have 5 Fed members speaking and any of those members could move the markets. Time will tell if they do.