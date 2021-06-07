US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.180.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 69.18.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 157.01.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 34 ticks Lower and trading at 4220.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1885.50. Gold is 65 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and the markets historically speaking have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. The Dow gained 179 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Last Friday the Jobs numbers came out at 8:30 AM EST and immediately moved the markets. The number came in at 559,000 new jobs created but the expectation was for 645,000. The markets gained on Friday and you might be asking how could this happen? The report misses expectation and yet we gain? The markets rose for two reasons: first, the number from last month was 278,000 net new jobs created and this month easily surpassed that number. Second, the unemployment rate ticked down from last month's 6.1% to 5.8% and even beat the expectation of 5.9%. Today we only have Consumer Credit to drive economic news and that's not much, so the markets will be left to it's own devices today.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
