Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 104.555.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Down at 85.24.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 119.23.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Lower and trading at 4516.00.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1957.40. Gold is 99 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Japanese Nikkei and Indian Sensex Higher. Currently Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the London and Spanish Ibex exchanges Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 9/01/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 9/01/23

Bias

Friday, we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Non-Farm Payrolls, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well Friday morning the job numbers came out and it seems that the US economy created 187,000 new jobs last month. However, this news didn't stimulate the markets to the Upside. Both the Dow and S&P gained ground on Friday with only the Nasdaq managing a slight loss. However, the gains were slight. This is why we always maintain a Neutral bias for both Non-Farm Payrolls as well as the FOMC meetings because the markets don't operate with much normalcy on those days. Today we have Factory Orders out at 10 AM EST so perhaps we'll get a better sense of direction today. But as in all things, only time will tell.